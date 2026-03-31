The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a brutal 14-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday. However, an unfortunate knee injury to Cody Ponce has raised concerns. On Tuesday, the club revealed an official update on Ponce's status.

Reports indicate that Ponce, who turns 32 in April, suffered a sprained ACL during Monday's contest, according to Bob Nightengale of the New York Post. Ponce is expected to miss “significant time,” and there is no available timetable for his return.

“Blue Jays starter Cody Ponce suffers a right ACL sprain and will miss significant time, Blue Jays manager John Schneider tells Toronto reporters.”

The injury took place during the top of the third inning. Ponce ran toward first base to ground a weakly hit ground ball. However, he stumbled awkwardly on the play before falling to the ground. It was Cody Ponce's debut with the Blue Jays after he signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the club during the offseason.

Ponce made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after a rocky two seasons with the organization, Ponce took his talents to play overseas. He made appearances in NBP in Japan and the KBO in South Korea. His efforts in the KBO league earned him the contract with the Blue Jays, as Ponce recorded a 1.89 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while totaling 252 strikeouts and winning the 2025 MVP Award.

With Ponce set to be placed on the IL soon, the Blue Jays will have to continue the regular season without him for the time being. Toronto is likely to utilize a rotation of Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer, and Eric Lauer. The organization may have to call someone up to the majors from Triple-A Buffalo.