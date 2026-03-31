HBO Max is loading April 2026 with a mix that feels both prestige heavy and comfort watch friendly. The biggest draw comes from the return of Hacks on April 9, with Warner Bros. Discovery billing Season 5 as the comedy’s final run. A few days later, Euphoria finally comes back on April 12 with eight episodes and a story that shifts its characters into a more adult phase. Then on April 24, Marty Supreme lands on the service after its awards season push, giving Timothee Chalamet another major streaming moment this month, Newsweek reports.
That top tier trio gives HBO Max plenty of conversation starters, but the broader lineup has real depth too. April 3 brings Alien: Romulus, which adds a fresh sci fi jolt early in the month, while April 4 follows with Game Night for viewers who want something lighter. The catalog side also looks especially strong on April 1. The Devil Wears Prada, Practical Magic, Twister, and all three Brendan Fraser era Mummy movies arrive the same day, giving the platform an easy rewatch lane for anyone who wants familiar hits instead of chasing only brand new titles.
The television slate stretches beyond the headliners. HBO Max also rolls out the limited series Half Man on April 23 and the documentary series The Dark Wizard on April 14. Meanwhile, unscripted and lifestyle fans get a steady stream of HGTV, TLC, Food Network, Discovery, CNN, and ID additions all month long. That makes April feel less like a one weekend content drop and more like a platform that wants to keep feeding different audiences every few days.
If there is one easy takeaway here, it is balance. HBO Max has the flashy titles, the acclaimed originals, the genre franchises, and enough older favorites to fill out the rest of your month. Whether you want Zendaya’s return in Euphoria, one last ride with Deborah and Ava in Hacks, or a long movie night with xenomorphs, mummies, and fashion world chaos, April has a little bit of everything.
Full April 2026 HBO Max release schedule
April 1
- A Big Hand for a Little Lady
- Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
- Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
- Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
- Alien: Director’s Cut
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- Aliens: Director’s Cut
- Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
- AVP: Alien vs. Predator
- Blood on the Moon
- Cabin in the Sky
- Captain Horatio Hornblower
- Carson City
- Dallas
- Deeply, Season 1
- Deeply, Season 2
- Deeply, Season 3
- Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1
- Fort Dobbs
- Fort Worth
- Gunsmoke in Tucson
- Inu-Oh
- Man From the Black Hills
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
- On Moonlight Bay
- Out of the Past
- Practical Magic
- Rachel and the Stranger
- Rancho Notorious
- Renovation Aloha, Season 3
- Riding Shotgun
- Rocky Mountain
- Roughshod
- San Antonio
- Santa Fe Trail
- Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
- Springfield Rifle
- Tall in the Saddle
- Tall Man Riding
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Boy and the Beast
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Family
- The Flame and the Arrow
- The Hole in the Ground
- The Left-Handed Gun
- The Man
- The Man Behind the Gun
- The Man with a Cloak
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Naked Spur
- The Oklahoman
- The St. Louis Kid
- They Died with Their Boots On
- Thunder Over the Plains
- Twister
- Wagons West
- Welcome to Plathville, Season 8
- Westward the Women
- Wichita
April 2
- Body Bizarre, Season 8
- Expedition Files, Season 4
3
- Alien: Romulus
- Dream Stage, Season 1
April 4
- Game Night
April 5
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G
7
- Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1
April 9
- Hacks, Season 5
- The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1
April 10
- Artemis II: To the Moon and Back
- Christy
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208
12
- Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7
- Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1
- Euphoria, Season 3
April 13
- Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1
- Smiling Friends, Season 3B
April 14
Rock The Block, Season 7
The Dark Wizard
15
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1
April 16
- One Day In My Body, Season 1
April 17
- Dust Bunny
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253
18
- Belle Collective, Season 7
- Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
April 20
- Impractical Jokers, Season 12B
April 21
- Hollywood Demons, Season 2
- No Hard Feelings
22
- Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1
April 23
- Half Man
April 24
- 48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl
- HGTV Smart Home 2026
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209
- Marty Supreme
25
- Confessions of a Nazi Spy
- The Mouthpiece
- Stranger on the Third Floor
April 27
- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3
April 28
- Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1