HBO Max is loading April 2026 with a mix that feels both prestige heavy and comfort watch friendly. The biggest draw comes from the return of Hacks on April 9, with Warner Bros. Discovery billing Season 5 as the comedy’s final run. A few days later, Euphoria finally comes back on April 12 with eight episodes and a story that shifts its characters into a more adult phase. Then on April 24, Marty Supreme lands on the service after its awards season push, giving Timothee Chalamet another major streaming moment this month, Newsweek reports.

That top tier trio gives HBO Max plenty of conversation starters, but the broader lineup has real depth too. April 3 brings Alien: Romulus, which adds a fresh sci fi jolt early in the month, while April 4 follows with Game Night for viewers who want something lighter. The catalog side also looks especially strong on April 1. The Devil Wears Prada, Practical Magic, Twister, and all three Brendan Fraser era Mummy movies arrive the same day, giving the platform an easy rewatch lane for anyone who wants familiar hits instead of chasing only brand new titles.

The television slate stretches beyond the headliners. HBO Max also rolls out the limited series Half Man on April 23 and the documentary series The Dark Wizard on April 14. Meanwhile, unscripted and lifestyle fans get a steady stream of HGTV, TLC, Food Network, Discovery, CNN, and ID additions all month long. That makes April feel less like a one weekend content drop and more like a platform that wants to keep feeding different audiences every few days.

If there is one easy takeaway here, it is balance. HBO Max has the flashy titles, the acclaimed originals, the genre franchises, and enough older favorites to fill out the rest of your month. Whether you want Zendaya’s return in Euphoria, one last ride with Deborah and Ava in Hacks, or a long movie night with xenomorphs, mummies, and fashion world chaos, April has a little bit of everything.

Full April 2026 HBO Max release schedule

April 1

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director’s Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director’s Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply, Season 1

Deeply, Season 2

Deeply, Season 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha, Season 3

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville, Season 8

Westward the Women

Wichita

April 2

Body Bizarre, Season 8

Expedition Files, Season 4

3

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage, Season 1

April 4

Game Night

April 5

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G

7

Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1

April 9

Hacks, Season 5

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1

April 10

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back

Christy

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208

12

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7

Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1

Euphoria, Season 3

April 13

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1

Smiling Friends, Season 3B

April 14

Rock The Block, Season 7

The Dark Wizard

15

Nanny McPhee Returns

World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1

April 16

One Day In My Body, Season 1

April 17

Dust Bunny

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253

18

Belle Collective, Season 7

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

April 20

Impractical Jokers, Season 12B

April 21

Hollywood Demons, Season 2

No Hard Feelings

22

Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1

April 23

Half Man

April 24

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl

HGTV Smart Home 2026

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209

Marty Supreme

25

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

April 27

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3

April 28