The Baltimore Ravens have been through a lot in the last month since their failed trade with the Las Vegas Raiders centered around Maxx Crosby. Head coach Jesse Minter knows what the team has learned from the whole process.

While the entire organization has been relatively quiet since the controversial incident, Minter was asked about it during an interview on ESPN's ‘NFL Live.' The first-year head coach said he learned that his team knows “how to respond” in a pinch, which he feels now has it “in a great place.”

“This thing, there's going to be ups and downs no matter what,” Minter said. “We were super excited about the thought of Maxx Crosby… You just gotta learn to stay even-keeled, not try to ride that wave too high and always be ready to respond. Whatever happens to you, it's not what it is; it's how you respond. Very happy with our organization with how it was handled and how we responded to it. I feel like we're in a great place.”

"We were super excited about the thought of Maxx Crosby. We were disappointed it didn't work." Ravens head coach Jesse Minter joins NFL Live to discuss Baltimore's pursuit of Maxx Crosby and where the team goes from here. pic.twitter.com/kpq52sPDZY — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 31, 2026

Minter previously admitted that he was excited when the trade happened and disappointed when it fell through. That reaction is precisely what any head coach would feel with a deal involving a player like Crosby.

While failed trades happen all the time, it has been a while since the NFL had one involving a player as high-profile as Crosby getting axed at the 11th hour. Crosby further put the Ravens on blast when he claimed Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was not even there to greet him when he arrived.