On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the floor on the road against the Atlanta Hawks for a New Year's Eve game. The Timberwolves got behind the eight ball early in this one, falling behind by as many as 27 points in the first half, and never getting closer than 14 in the second.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch opted to take his starters out of the game early in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach, and one person who didn't appear to take too kindly to that was none other than star Anthony Edwards.

“Anthony Edwards just threw his towel up in the air during the timeout huddle and left the floor,” reported Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune on X, formerly Twitter.

“To my eye, Ant was in the timeout huddle ready to continue playing. This happened when it appeared he found out Finch was emptying the bench,” he added.

The incident was not unlike a recent spat between Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr, in which Green showed himself to the locker room after an argument in a timeout huddle and did not return to the game.

To his credit, Edwards did his best to keep the Timberwolves in the game on Wednesday in Atlanta, scoring 30 points to go along with five rebounds, but overall, Minnesota looked like a team that had spent its Tuesday evening at Magic City for the most part.

In any case, the Timberwolves will next hit the floor on Saturday on the road against the Miami Heat.