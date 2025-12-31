Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur delivered a positive update on Monday regarding star defensive end Micah Parsons following his recent ACL surgery.

As the Packers prepare for their Week 18 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (8-8), LaFleur confirmed that Parsons is recovering well after undergoing surgery for the season-ending injury suffered in Week 15. Speaking to USA Today’s Ryan Wood, LaFleur said Parsons is in “great spirits” and noted that the 26-year-old pass rusher is already ahead of schedule in his recovery process.

“He’s in great spirits, and sounded like everything went well. And he’s ahead of schedule already,” LaFleur said.

Parsons, who was acquired by Green Bay in a high-profile offseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys, played in 14 games this season before the injury. He recorded 41 total tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and 6.5 stuffs for five stuff yards. His performance anchored the Packers’ front seven and helped fuel the team’s early defensive success.

Matt LaFleur says Micah Parsons is ahead of schedule after ACL surgery

The ACL tear occurred during the Packers’ 34–26 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, cutting short what had been a standout debut season in Green Bay. The defense has since felt the absence of its top pass rusher during a late-season slide, though the team still managed to secure a postseason berth.

Following the Minnesota Vikings’ 23–10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day, the Packers clinched the NFC’s No. 7 seed and will return to the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record heading into the final week of the regular season.

Green Bay will visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday to face the Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. With Parsons sidelined, the Packers will continue to rely on depth at the defensive end position while preparing for a potential playoff run.