The Pittsburgh Steelers have an important game coming up this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and there could be a chance that they will have their best defensive player will see action in that contest.

Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt has reportedly practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, as reported by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

This is a positive indication of Watt's availability for the Steelers' regular-season finale against Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. That being said, it is worth recalling that he logged three consecutive limited Steelers practices in the lead-up to Week 17's meeting with the Cleveland Browns before ultimately being ruled out for that game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

The 31-year-old Watt last saw action in a Week 14 matchup against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. He has since missed three games in a row due to a partially punctured lung. Watt sustained the injury while having a dry needling treatment on Dec. 10.

If anything, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has shown some confidence that Watt will be there on the field to help Pittsburgh's defense in the all-important rematch against Baltimore.

“I'm optimistic about his potential inclusion in this game,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.. “We'll work him up throughout the course of the week and let the amount of participation and the quality of participation be our guide in terms of whether or not he's a participant.

“But certainly more optimistic this week than I have been in previous weeks as I stand here today.”

The 9-7 Steelers need a win or a tie with the Ravens in Week 18 to win the AFC North and clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs.