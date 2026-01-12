The Utah Mammoth lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime on Sunday. After an electric start to the season, Utah has fallen out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny gave a brutally honest review of his team after the loss.

I think I’m disappointed about the way we process that game, the way our thought process, mindset, our play with the puck, our play without the puck,” Tourigny said, per NHL.com's Matt Komma. “I think [goalie Vitek Vanecek] gave us an opportunity to get a point, which is a big point, which is important.

The Mammoth had won three consecutive games before the overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. But against an inferior opponent at home, Tourigny expected another regulation win from his squad. After a 4-8-3 run in November and a brutal 6-8-0 stretch in December, they needed a great January. Losing points like Sunday's are what could cost them a playoff spot.

The Mammoth are dealing with one of the most significant injuries in the league. Center Logan Cooley was having a phenomenal season, 23 points in 29 games, before running into the post. He has not played since December 6 with a lower-body injury. That has impacted them dramatically, and there is no update on his status.

In just the second year in Utah, there are playoff expectations around the Mammoth. They are vying for the final playoff spot with the Seattle Kraken and will likely be one of the Wild Card teams, no matter how great their second half is. With the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild running away from the pack, it will be tough sledding for the other Central Division teams.

The Mammoth continue a seven-game home stand on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Can they get back on track in that matchup?