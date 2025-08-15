The Baltimore Orioles' season has fallen far short of expectations. Tony Mansolino replaced Brandon Hyde early, and Baltimore never really recovered. Despite the best efforts of Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles remain near the bottom of the standings. However, the development of Jackson Holliday is the silver lining that the team can feel good about this year.

Holliday's sophomore season got off to a slow start. However, a small adjustment from his father kick-started Baltimore's infielder. Now, he is setting career highs across the board. There is no telling where his ceiling is so early in his career, but the Orioles have a third player to add to their talented young core.

Holliday spoke to MLB.com's Jake Rill about his experience in Major League Baseball so far. According to the infielder, his teammates' support has helped him acclimate to and produce in the big leagues.

“I don’t know if comfortable is the right word, but I definitely feel like I’m getting my footing,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of good guys around here that are helping me get better every day. Just to be in a group like this, it’s easy to get better, and it’s been awesome.”

Earlier this season, Henderson was optimistic about the Orioles' playoff chances. Now, it looks like the team has to wait until next year to be contenders again. However, Mansolino has another bona fide star to build around as he grows alongside the rest of the core. Having Holliday alongside Henderson and Rutschman in the infield is a big luxury for Baltimore to have.

The Orioles' struggles include injuries, trades, and overall discourse. Despite all of those obstacles, Baltimore has had stretches that give fans hope about the future. Holliday figures to be a big part of it if he continues to grow his game in the field and at the plate. If he does, the Orioles won't be at the bottom for very long and could contend for years to come.

