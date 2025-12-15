The Minnesota Vikings took care of business on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota beat Dallas 34-26 at AT&T Stadium in a game where they faced little opposition. The Vikings made quick work of the Cowboys' defense, leading to questions about the home team's coaching staff. It was an especially good night for Minnesota's second-year quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy was feeling good after picking up another win. He highlighted a 29-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson as his favorite play of the game.

“Playing on time, in rhythm, trusting what I see, being decisive, and seeing the ball come out exactly the way I wanted was pretty cool,” McCarthy said about the play in question, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

But more surprisingly was how Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, unprompted, also referenced the same play.

“His job on that play is to do exactly what he did,” O’Connell said. “The discipline to feel his read out and find the exact right place to go, then be surgical with that throw.”

McCarthy and O'Connell's comments make it clear that Minnesota is working on the finer points of the young quarterback's game. And it finally showed up on tape.

The young quarterback finished 15-of-24 for 250 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also added four carries for 15 rushing yards.

O'Connell hopes that McCarthy will come away from Sunday's win with more confidence in himself. That could help unlock Minnesota's offense in the future.

“I think he hopefully learned the lesson tonight of, ‘We can be explosive when we have the opportunity as the game goes on when we just continue to throw completions,’” O’Connell added.

Minnesota is not a player in the NFC playoff picture at 6-8. But the Vikings and their fans have to feel good about how they're playing late in the season. It is something to build on for 2026.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 16 matchup against the Giants.