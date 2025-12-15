Years after their falling out, it appears the beef between former Buffalo Bills teammates, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been reignited after they beat the New England Patriots.

Following the game, Allen was walking around the field. At one point, it seemed that Allen said, “Hey, Stef,” with a slick smirk on his face after the Bills' comeback win against the Patriots.

Of course, this caused fans to speculate that this was done to shade Diggs. “I saw the wink too,” one fan commented on the Bills' post on X, formerly Twitter.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs' history on the Bills

Diggs and Allen spent four seasons together from 2020 to 2023 on the Bills. The former was traded to the Bills by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2020 offseason.

They were a dominant duo. Diggs had more than 1,000 yards in every season with the Bills, and he scored 37 touchdowns in the regular season.

Following the 2023 season, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. His first season with the team was cut short due to a torn ACL. He then signed with the New England Patriots during the 2025 offseason.

Currently, Diggs has 731 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots. The Patriots are 11-3 and in first place in the AFC East.

The Bills are only one game behind them, and their latest win over the Patriots helps their chances of overtaking the division. While the Patriots went up 21-0 in the second quarter, the Bills came back, thanks to Allen's heroics.

Allen threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards. James Cook III also had a stellar game, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, Allen may once again be the NFL MVP frontrunner. He has thrown for 3,276 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also rushed for 12 touchdowns. Allen is coming off his first-ever NFL MVP for his 2024 campaign. Perhaps he will go back-to-back.