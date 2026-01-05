(

There are many question marks about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and perhaps the team may be stuck with him. However, it sounds like Tagovailoa wants a fresh start out of Miami, according to a post on X by Hal Habib.

“Tua on if he is hoping for a fresh start elsewhere: “That would be dope. I would be good with it.”

A six-year veteran, Tagovailoa is still just 27 years old. He threw for 4,624 yards in 2023 with 29 touchdowns. However, this season he managed only 2,660 yards in 14 games with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa at a crossroads

Accuracy has become a point of contention for those who think the Dolphins should move on from Tagovailoa. Head coach Mike McDaniel said there are reasons for the issue, according to a post on X by Joe Schad.

“When asked about why, Mike McDaniel says there are compounding variables that led to Tua Tagovailoa’s decrease in accuracy. He says if he had the answer, he would have employed it.”

McDaniel decided to bench Tagovailoa in favor of Quinn Ewers near the end of the regular season, touching off the discussion of his future, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I was very candid about that whole process,” McDaniel said. “When I thought that someone else gives us a better chance to win, like, I see it as my absolute. That's what I have to do, (and) that's my position. That's my decision to make. And when I got there, that's when I made the decision. But we're working through whatever during the season, trying to win football games, and when it became clear that there is another available player that I thought gave us a better chance. That's when I thought about it and did it.

“I think in the whole process, he’s gotten a chance to really show people who he is. That, although he has his personal feelings, and I'm sure he could talk at length about, he's also very understanding of the captain leadership role. He's not just thinking about his own experience. He’s trying to assist and help all parties and be a good teammate. I think he's shown his true supporting colors. The situation is not easy for anybody.”