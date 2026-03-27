The Utah Mammoth have an inside track to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just their second season. Taking the Arizona Coyotes core, they have supplemented through trades and free agency to put together a nice season. But that does not mean they will have a clear path in the postseason. Because of how top-heavy the Central Division is, the Mammoth have two distinct nightmare scenarios for the playoffs.

The first one is far worse and involves the Mammoth ending up on the wrong side of the bracket. They are not going to catch the Minnesota Wild for third place in the Central, so they are only vying for a Wild Card spot. If they slip out of the top spot, which they have by three points over the Nashville Predators entering the weekend, it quickly turns into a disaster.

The second Wild Card team in the Western Conference earns a date with the Colorado Avalanche, who will likely win the Presidents' Trophy. If that team somehow got through that series, the winner of Stars vs Wild awaits them. The Mammoth would have to win two series against two of the best teams in the league before getting to the Western Conference Final.

This is the biggest nightmare for the Mammoth. The Pacific Division quadrant will be easier to get out of, and making a run is the best way for the Mammoth to build a fanbase. They should try to avoid the Central Division for as long as they can, which they can do by hitting the gas down the stretch and clinching the top Wild Card spot.

There is a deep race for the final Wild Card race, and it has led to the Predators getting hot. But the Mammoth control their own destiny and can avoid this nightmare.

A nightmare for the Mammoth involves Connor McDavid

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This season has been far from perfect for the Edmonton Oilers. Their win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday put them five points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the Pacific Division lead, and Joel Qunneville's squad has a game in hand. But with Connor McDavid hitting his stride, Edmonton stealing the division cannot be ruled out.

The Mammoth are currently in line to face the Ducks in the first round. After missing the postseason for nearly a decade, Anaheim is closing in on a division title. It is a great story, but it is undeniable that teams would rather play them than the Oilers or Golden Knights. Experience is important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Utah and Anaheim don't have any.

If the Oilers steal the Pacific Division crown from the Ducks, they would be one of the hottest teams in the league going into the playoffs. Even in years where their regular season was disappointing, Edmonton has destroyed the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. And once the ball gets rolling downhill for the Oilers in the springtime, they are hard to beat.

The Mammoth would greatly benefit from a deep playoff run this season. They have cultivated a fanbase, have a new mascot and logo, and have a core to believe in. Winning a round and making a run would only lock in that fanbase and core even more. In 2027, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther will be a year older and finally have playoff experience.

The Coyotes last made the playoffs in the 2020 bubble. Before that, it was their run to the 2012 Western Conference Final. Their first year in Utah brought them close to the playoffs. Now, it's time to close the deal and make a run.