It's no secret that Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard have exchanged jabs at one another on the court and on social media throughout their careers. Although the two have seemingly set aside their differences in recent years, it appears Beverley may have re-ignited the feud with his recent Hall of Fame claims about the Portland Trail Blazers legend.

During the latest episode of the “Pat Bev Show,” the former NBA point guard claims that he does not believe Lillard belongs in the Hall of Fame. Beverley was pretty emphatic about it while making his argument, but did make it clear he has no personal problems with the 35-year-old point guard.

“Is Dame Lillard Hall of Fame? Hell no,” proclaimed Beverley. “I love Dame. I love Dame, I promise you, I love Dame. There's no ill will, no beef with Dame at all. But Hall of Fame? First off, I feel like we; it's too many people getting Hall of Fame… Second off, Hall of Fame has to be a combination of like, obviously, points, rebounds, assists.

“They have to be a combination of like, wins. There has to be a combination of playoff appearances, and there has to be a combination of championships… How are we gonna say no to [Derrick] Rose and say yes to Damian Lillard? If [Lillard] gets a chip, for sure. Scoring a lot of points on okay teams, I don't feel like they get you into Hall of Fame. I don't think he's Hall of Fame. Not yet.”

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“Is Damian Lillard a Hall of Famer? HELL NO”@patbev21 has nothing but love for Dame but says he isn’t a Hall of Famer yet pic.twitter.com/g3WusZ4Xw7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 27, 2026

Although Patrick Beverley believes winning a championship is a necessary credential to be nominated into the Naismith Hall of Fame, there are numerous former NBA players in the HOF without a ring. Most notably, being Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, Allen Iverson, and Patrick Ewing, to name a few.

We'll see if Damian Lillard makes the Hall of Fame or not whenever he decides to call it a career. In 13 seasons, Lillard is a nine-time All-Star (2024 All-Star MVP) and a seven-time All-NBA Team selection while also being the Rookie of the Year for the 2012-13 campaign. He also owns career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

Lillard is expected to return for the Blazers next season. He will be bouncing back from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2024-25 playoffs.