As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the 2026 season, the team will once again be led by star quarterback Jordan Love as he enters his sixth season in the NFL. With Love looking to impress next season with the Packers, he and his wife, Ronika Stone, are also expecting a child of their own, one that Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy would make a wholesome joke about.

Love threw the Opening Day pitch for the Brewers to represent Wisconsin, which would prompt Murphy to talk about the Green Bay quarterback. When talking about Love, Murphy mentioned how great he is and how he and Stone have a child on the way, saying that a team should be “offering a contract” to them.

The reason is that, besides Love being an NFL player, Stone is a professional athlete herself, as she plays volleyball.

“Special guy. They got their first child on the way. That's really cool, too. If I'm some team. I might think about offering a contract to that young person right now. See the type of athletes mom and dad are. Yeah, he seems like just an incredible human,” Murphy said, according to ESPN Milwaukee.

Pat Murphy says a team should offer Jordan Love & Ronika Stone’s child a contract now 🤣 #ThisIsMyCrew x #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/cnwL9bFgmc — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) March 27, 2026

At any rate, there's no denying that 2026 is going to be a special year for Stone and Love as they expect their firstborn, plus the latter prepares for the Packers' upcoming season, where the expectations are through the roof. Last season, Love threw for 3,381 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games, with Green Bay going 9-7-1, putting them second in the NFC North.

At any rate, the Packers' season would end at the hands of their bitter NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears, in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs, 31-27, with the team hungrier than ever to improve.