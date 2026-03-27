The monumental special celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which brought Miley Cyrus back to the role, garnered millions of viewers on Disney+.

It's being reported (via Variety) that the special pulled in 6.3 million views in the first three days of being available to stream on Disney+.

The special resulted in an uptick in viewership of the original series. The original show has seen an increase of 1,000% over the last week compared to the prior week.

It has been over a decade since Hannah Montana concluded on Disney Channel. However, Disney alleges that it has been streamed for more than 500 million hours.

What was the Disney+ Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special?

The 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana premiered on Disney+ on Mar. 24. It premiered exactly 20 years after the original series on Disney Channel.

Article Continues Below

Cyrus returned to the set of the iconic show, and she was interviewed by Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy. There were also appearances from her parents, Billy Ray and Tish. Selena Gomez, who appeared in episodes of Hannah Montana, also made a cameo, as did Chappell Roan.

Additionally, Cyrus performed some of the hit songs from the series to a live audience. She also wrote a new song, “Younger You,” for the special. “Younger You” was released as a single on Mar. 27.

The original Hannah Montana series ran for four seasons and 98 episodes on Disney Channel from Mar. 24, 2006, to Jan. 16, 2011.

The show followed a teenage girl who was living a double life. Cyrus played Miley Stewart, who was also the iconic pop singer Hannah Montana. She navigates being a teenager and a pop sensation throughout the show.

Her father, Billy Ray, starred in the series as her on-screen dad. Jason Earles, Emily Osment, and Mitchel Musso also starred in the series.