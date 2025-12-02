The Vancouver Canucks are in the throes of another tough season, a situation all the more frustrating for themselves and their fans considering they're only two seasons removed from being the top team in the Pacific Division.

They haven't adjusted as well to the new coaching methods of Adam Foote, who is in his first season behind the bench after replacing former Jack Adams Trophy winner Rick Tocchet, who departed to take the head coaching role with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Understandably, there have been multiple names on the Canucks who have popped up in recent trade rumors given the nature of the business and their struggles this year. While there are more than a few pending free agents on the roster, there are other players who are still under contract for multiple more seasons who aren't off limits.

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, while there may not be an imminent move, it likely won't be long until the Canucks are “open for business” and listed several teams with whom they could potentially choose to do business with.

“I was told today, it doesn't look like it's going to be fast,” Friedman said during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “There's nothing imminent in Vancouver… but I think there's some teams who are very interested. Teams like Minnesota, Boston, potentially Philadelphia (and) others.”

Which players on the current Canucks roster are the most likely to be moved between now and the NHL Trade Deadline?

Could Canucks really trade Quinn Hughes?

It would be a difficult sight for Canucks fans to see their club move on from Hughes, who has already established himself as the best defenseman in team history and one of the top bonafide blue liners in the NHL today.

But the writing could be on the wall for the Canucks and Hughes, especially if they choose to enter a difficult rebuilding process. A player like Hughes, who has spoken openly about the lure of playing with brothers Jack and Luke, who both currently play for the New Jersey Devils, likely wouldn't be receptive to trudging through difficult rebuilding years in Vancouver.

Not only have the Devils been linked to Hughes for obvious reasons, but the Detroit Red Wings, who play not far from Hughes' alma mater, the University of Michigan, could be interested.

Kiefer Sherwood, a pending UFA, will be traded

A pending unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, Sherwood's time in Vancouver could soon be coming to a close, especially if the Canucks are out of the postseason race when the NHL Trade Deadline rolls around in March.

Sherwood made it clear that while he loves the group he's playing with, he understands the nature of the business.

“You know, I love it here and I love this group here, and I just want to continue to take it day by day,” Sherwood said, via Sportsnet. “I guess it's just part of the gig. You’ve got to be professional and you have a job to go play. You try to have a good mindset through it all.”

Conor Garland is a core piece, but could move for right offer

Moving on from Conor Garland would present a unique challenge for the Canucks, as he still has multiple years left on his contract with a $6 million salary cap hit. But with the club at a crossroads in where they want to go as a franchise, Garland could prove to be a trade casualty.

Last season, Garland came within two points of his previous career high output of 52, and not only provides offense but an on-ice energy boost that would make him an attractive options for teams looking to make extended postseason runs.

It'll be interesting to see how the Canucks fare on the ice over the next several weeks — and whether it leads to a couple of heart and soul players getting a change of scenery between now and the trade deadline.