The Vancouver Canucks have already traded JT Miller while Elias Pettersson continues to disappoint, leading to rumors that he may be gone next. Brock Boeser remains one of their stars who is actually putting up consistent numbers, but he's yet to sign a contract extension, with free agency approaching this summer.

Boeser has spent his entire career with the Canucks and voiced his love for the organization and the city many times before. In an interview with Sportsnet, Boeser spoke on his future in Vancouver and made it clear he is frustrated an extension hasn't been presented:

“I mean, I understand it's a business,” Boeser said. “I feel like I'm a pretty loyal guy, and I feel like that should speak for itself. But it's a business, and that's just how things operate.

“We all know the three options that could happen (before the deadline): trade, re-sign or neither. If nothing happens and July 1 comes around, I still think I'm in a good spot (as a UFA). But I've talked to you and definitely been open about, you know, how much I love it in Vancouver. So, yeah, it's actually frustrating that nothing's got done.

“Obviously, it's not all out of my control. I feel I can score more and produce more and maybe be a difference maker out there. So I'm really just trying to focus on helping our team win hockey games right now.”

Boeser is having a solid campaign. He's scored 18 goals and tallied 17 assists in 51 games. No, it's not his 40-goal campaign from 2023-24, but the American is still putting up respectable numbers. Amid the Miller-Pettersson chaos in January, Boeser expressed his desire to help the Canucks turn things around and hopefully, ink a new deal as well:

“I don't want to have it be like this,” he said amid the January chaos. “These are some of my best buddies, and I know we can win hockey games. I really believe we can right this ship and start winning hockey games, and I really want to do that and help get our team going again. And then when the time comes, (management) can make their decision.”

If the Canucks did either trade Boeser or let hit free agency, it would almost certainly signal a rebuild, especially if Pettersson is gone as well. We'll see how the rest of the season plays out.