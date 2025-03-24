Thatcher Demko might return to action on Monday against the New Jersey Devils, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Vancouver Canucks goaltender, sidelined since February 8, participated in practice on Sunday, signaling a potential comeback.

Friedman also mentioned that Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said Kevin Lankinen wasn’t feeling his best during Saturday’s matchup against the New York Rangers, where he surrendered four goals on just 11 shots.

The Rangers secured a 5-3 win with an empty-net goal, delivering a setback to the Canucks in their playoff push. Vancouver currently trails the St. Louis Blues by five points for the final wild-card spot, with two games in hand. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames sit just one point ahead, also holding an extra game in hand.

Demko’s return could be a significant lift for a Canucks team in urgent need of points as they aim for consecutive playoff berths for the first time since 2013. The 29-year-old goalie initially came back from injury in December but was sidelined again in February. While he resumed practicing over a week ago, he has yet to make his return to game action.

Thatcher Demko was getting into his groove before his injury

The American goalkeeper, Demko last suited up for the Canucks in a scheduled start against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but an injury cut his night short just 10 minutes into the game. The 29-year-old managed six saves before exiting, and up until that point, he appeared to have finally rediscovered his rhythm.

Demko stopped 33 of 34 shots against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 6, just two days after earning his first shutout of the season against the Colorado Avalanche. On Jan. 29, he turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a victory over the Nashville Predators, bouncing back from a rough outing where he surrendered six goals to the Edmonton Oilers.

This season, Demko has played in 17 games, posting a 6-6-3 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .891 SV%. While those stats fall short of expectations, lingering effects from his injury may have played a role. His potential return could be a boost for Vancouver, given his history of stepping up in crucial moments, but concerns remain about his health and whether repeated injuries will impact his confidence and performance.

Lankinen has filled in during Demko’s absence, compiling a 17-14-5 record, but his recent performances have been shaky. Over his last 10 games, he has gone 4-5-1 with a .873 save percentage—far from ideal for a team fighting to secure a playoff spot.

With only 12 games remaining in the regular season, Vancouver is feeling the pressure. If Demko makes his return Monday night, he’ll have to be locked in from the start. The Canucks take on the Devils at 4:30 p.m.

If Demko takes the ice against the Devils, it will mark his 18th start of the season. The former NHL All-Star has posted a 6-6-3 record with a 2.87 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and one shutout, all while navigating multiple injuries and recovering from a significant knee issue.