The Vancouver Canucks are trying to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. The Canucks stood atop the summit of the Pacific Division in 2023-24 while making it within a game of the Western Conference Finals. Vancouver has not had the same fortune in 2024-25, but star defenseman Quinn Hughes has reached another gear to help carry the load.

Hughes flashed his elite skillset on Saturday when the Washington Capitals came to town. In fact, he scored both of Vancouver's goals as the Canucks claimed a 2-1 victory at Rogers Arena. Hughes claimed the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL last season. At this rate, he is the clear favorite to claim the award for a second straight season.

It's hard to overstate the impact Hughes has had on Vancouver. In fact, the Canucks star believes this is his best run of form since entering the league. “I think I'm playing the best I've played in my career,” Hughes said after the Capitals win, via NHL.com. “In saying that, it's a really hard league, it's a humbling league, so for me, I'm just really trying to refocus every single day; try to keep my body healthy, be at my best, be a good leader and see where that goes.”

Canucks' Rick Tocchet makes a sobering Quinn Hughes admission

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet knows what he has in Quinn Hughes. There is a very legitimate argument to be made that Hughes is one of the top 10 players in the NHL, regardless of position. Vancouver asks a lot of him throughout the season, and he is more than willing to shoulder the workload.

Tocchet understands the mentality a player such as Hughes has. He wants to take on as much responsibility as possible. Especially given that he wears a C on his sweater as captain on the team. However, Tocchet is a former player who played with some of the best in NHL history. As a result, he knows he can't overwork his best player.

“If you talk about his consistency, he does it every night,” Tocchet said, via NHL.com. “Very rarely does he have an off night and when he gets that puck he's going north, he's either skating it or he's making a play north. There's no indecision in his game. He takes it upon himself, and he almost wants to carry the team on his back. We have to be careful of that because he can't do it alone.”

The Canucks have lost 11 of their last 16 games as they've tumbled down the standings. However, they have a chance to claim back-to-back wins if they defeat the Blues on Monday. Let's see if Hughes can lead his teammates to a much-needed two points against another Wild Card contender in the West.