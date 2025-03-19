The Vancouver Canucks are headed on a massive six-game road trip. It starts on Thursday with a game against the St Louis Blues that could determine the Western Conference playoff race. With games against Eastern Conference hopefuls as well, they are bringing along an important piece. Thatcher Demko is joining the Canucks for their trip, potentially pointing to a return from injury.

“Demko will travel with Canucks on the upcoming road trip,” TSN's Farhan Lijiri reported. “Says having a net for the full session with the full team [Tuesday] was a big deal for him.”

Demko has been out since February 8 with a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on February 23. He has spent the requisite amount of time on the IR and can return at any point. There is no indication when he will play for the Canucks but it could be before April 2, which is their first game back.

The Canucks have 73 points through 67 games heading into Tuesday night's home game against the Jets. They are tied with the Blues in points but have a game in hand to break the tie. Despite a disastrous season in many aspects, Vancouver is a hot stretch away from soaring into the postseason.

The Canucks have a goalie controversy now

Demko has been the starter for the Canucks since 2019 when he was just 23 years old. Now, he is 29 and has dealt with injuries that could shorten his career. Since Demko went out with this injury, his second of the season, the Canucks did make a goalie move. They extended Kevin Lankinen for five more years, creating a goalie controversy for next year.

Demko and Lankinen are both under contract next year for a combined $9.5 million. Arturs Silovs, who started playoff games for Vancouver last year, is also under contract. While that is a reasonable number for two solid goalies, the Canucks should want to get assets back for Demko if they have decided to move on.

If the Canucks have decided to split time between Demko and Lankinen, it will make for an interesting contract negotiation next year. Demko's current salary is $5 million and he will want a pay raise, especially considering the exploding salary cap. They cannot afford to pay him an elite starter's salary and Lankinen $4.5 million.

The stretch run this season could determine Demko's future with the Canucks. If he helps them get in the playoffs, Vancouver could regret signing Lankinen this season.