The Vancouver Canucks had a rough season in 2024-25, both on and off the ice. Vancouver struggled to match their 2023-24 form when they won the Pacific Division. Off the ice, the future of winger Brock Boeser, his potential departure in NHL Free Agency, and drama around J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson drew a ton of attention.

The Canucks head into the 2025 offseason with a clear head. Vancouver traded Miller to the New York Rangers to separate him from Pettersson. The only thing on their plate at this time is the futures of players like Boeser, who hit NHL Free Agency officially at noon on July 1. And this is something they will take great care in deciding over the next few weeks.

There is certainly a dream scenario for the Canucks where everything works out. They sign their targets to favorable deals, and they enter 2025-26 with a ton of confidence. However, NHL Free Agency can be incredibly unforgiving. Vancouver is no stranger to a bad contract or two come July 1.

Vancouver knows things aren't sunshine and rainbows on the open market. Things can backfire quickly and lead to a devastating landscape before the new season. Here is the Canucks' nightmare scenario for 2025 NHL Free Agency.

Brock Boeser signs elsewhere in NHL Free Agency

The Canucks pondered a Brock Boeser trade during the 2024-25 season. He scored 40 goals in 2023-24 to help Vancouver win the division. However, he was not the same player this past season. He did score 25 goals, but it's a far cry from what he showed a year ago.

Boeser is a former first-round pick of Vancouver, and has spent his entire career with the team. He has contributed to their most recent successes. And he is an important part of the roster as it stands. Losing Boeser is difficult. However, they may not be able to keep him either way.

Part of the Canucks' nightmare scenario is Boeser signing elsewhere. Perhaps he goes to the Los Angeles Kings or the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer. The point is that Vancouver is unable to retain its scoring winger, leaving them searching to replace his goal production in the top six.

Canucks cannot acquire top-six forward

To be clear, the Canucks need a top-six forward even if Boeser remains with the team in NHL Free Agency. More specifically, they need a second-line center. The depth behind Pettersson isn't great, especially with Pius Suter hitting the open market alongside Boeser.

There are a number of options Vancouver can pursue, especially through trade. William Karlsson with the Vegas Golden Knights makes some sense. However, the Golden Knights may not be willing to trade the veteran pivot. Especially to a team within their division.

Another option is Marco Rossi from the Minnesota Wild. Rossi is a young center who has broken out in recent seasons. In saying this, Vancouver prefers to have its centers have size in their game. Rossi is an undersized center who can rely on his wingers a bit too much on the ice. This is to say his fit with the Canucks isn't exactly perfect.

Of course, there are few “perfect” fits in the NHL. The point here is that the Canucks won't have an easy time finding a top-six forward this summer. And this is the most significant part of the nightmare scenario. Vancouver is unable to find a top-six forward through trade or in NHL Free Agency. This throws their projection for the 2025-26 campaign into serious limbo.