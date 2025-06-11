The Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years, finishing in fifth place in the Pacific Division, and finishing six points out of the playoffs. It was a tulmutious season for the Canucks, as they traded JT Miller and then moved on from Rick Tocchet. Still, the team has a strong core of players and could make a push back to the playoffs this season. This is the dream scenarios for the Canucks in the 2025 NHL Free Agency period.

The Canucks will be looking to make moves to improve their roster this offseason. They could be losing both Brock Boeser and Pius Suter this offseason, but also still have players such as Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk under contract. The Canucks are expected to have just under $14 million in cap space this season according to Cap Wages.

Still, Vancouver has plenty of needs to fill this offseason. They need to strengthen their top two lines on offense. One of those players needs to be a center as well. Further, they need a left-shot defenseman to bolster the blue line. With limited cap space, but plenty of draft capital, the Canucks need to be creative to fill all of their needs and get back to the playoffs.

Nikolaj Ehlers stays in Canada

With limited cap space to work with, the Canucks must make high impact signings. The Canucks are expected to lose Brock Boeser, who was tied for second on the team in goals last year, while also sitting tied for second on the team in points. Only Hughes had more points than Boeser this past year, and he is a defenseman. Boeser played right wing, spending time on both the top line and the second line.

When he was not on the top line, it was Conor Garland filling in on that spot. Regardless, the Canucks need a winger that can play on the top line and give solid production.

Nikolaj Ehlers would be the perfect fit for Vancouver. He is expected to cost $8 million per year, but with the Canucks having just three unrestricted free agents, and no restricted free agents, they can spend their full space towards bringing in the best possible options for their team. Ehlers has been great as well.

Last year, he scored 24 goals while adding 39 assists. That was tied for the most assists of his career, while also being the second-most points of his career. He is also coming off his best season on the powerplay, with six goals and 16 assists on the powerplay this past campaign.

Further, Ehlers has been consistent. He has scored 55 or more points in four of his last six seasons. Further, he also scored 46 points in 47 games in the 2020-21 season. Ehlers has also scored over 20 goals in eight of the last nine seasons. His consistency and scoring ability is much needed for the Canucks.

The Canucks sign a restricted free agent

Signing Ehlers to play one of the wings would be perfect for Vancouver, but they also need to address the center position. Suter and Pettersson were the top two centers this past season. Suter scored 25 goals and added 21 assists, but at a cost of $5 million per year, he may not be coming back to Vancouver. Pettersson scored 15 goals and 30 assists this past year, but also missed 18 games due to injury. With salary cap restraints, the best solution may be to go after a restricted free agent.

In order to sign a restricted free agent, the Canucks would need available draft capital to send an offer sheet. With their current picks, the Canucks can sign a player for over $11.7 million, which would be out of their budget, or a player between $2.3 and $4.68 million, giving up a second round pick. This would not only fit in their salary cap restraints but the Canucks would also have the draft capital to make the move. The best solution is Mason McTavish from the Anaheim Ducks.

To begin with, McTavish would cost under $4 million on a shorter-term deal. He is also coming off a great season. Last year, McTavish scored 22 goals and 30 assists, good for 52 total points. That would have placed him second on the Canucks last year, and the best among forwards.

Furthermore, he has scored over 40 points in each of the last three seasons. He has also been productive on the power play while helping out on the penalty kill. McTavish has seen his advanced stats improve as well, having a career high in scoring chances created and high-danger scoring chances. He could slide onto one of the top two lines and add great depth for Vancouver.

Vancouver strengthens their blue line

The Canucks need another left side defenseman to improve their defensive core. While the penalty kill was solid, sitting tied for second in the NHL, they were also 18th in the NHL in goals against average and struggled more in 5v5 situations. Currently, Quinn Hughes holds the top spot on the left side for the Canucks.

He was followed by Marcus Pettersson and Kirill Kudryavtsev at the end of the season. Pettersson was solid in his 31 games with the team, with a goal and ten assists while also having a plus-eight rating. Kudryavtsev is still on a contract that would allow for him to spend time in the AHL, and he was not productive in his NHL time this past year.

The Canucks also have Derek Forbot, who was often injured and overall a liability for the defense in his 54 games this year. He will cost $2 million this year while also being an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. Replacing Forbot may be the best solution for the Canucks. The dream situation would be bringing in Luke Hughes, a restricted free agent from the New Jersey Devils, and brother of Quinn. Still, given the expected salary and the draft capital needed for this move, it is highly unlikely.

One solid option would be Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk is expected to cost just $3.7 million, which would be in the budget for the Canucks. He would also add reliability and offense to the Canucks. Grzelcyk played in all 82 games, scoring one goal while adding 39 assists last year for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also had 15 assists on the power play.

Given the cap restraints for the Canucks, this offseason may be difficult. Regardless, with a smart signing of a player like Ehlers, combined with using their draft capital to bring in McTavish, the Canucks can complete the dream offseason with a player like Grzelcyk.