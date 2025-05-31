The Vancouver Canucks entertained Brock Boeser trade offers at the deadline back in March. However, they elected to keep the veteran winger. Boeser finished the season with 25 goals and 50 points in 75 games played. He could have attracted a decent return at the deadline. Now, he could walk in NHL Free Agency for nothing.

Boeser is not expected to return to the Canucks, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. His future has been in doubt for some time. At this point, Vancouver is preparing to make replacing him in NHL Free Agency one of their top priorities of the summer.

“The focus in Vancouver seems to be centred around adding more offence up front and replacing Brock Boeser, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer,” Pagnotta wrote on Friday. “Boeser, 28, is a “longshot” to re-sign with the Canucks, one team source confirmed to me this week. He is prepared to move on to the next chapter of his career and will attract significant interest this summer, especially given the limited market.”

Brock Boeser has discussed Canucks future

Boeser has discussed his future publicly a few times, especially near the end of the regular season. The Canucks forward has had some positive words to say on occasion. However, he has always known that a potential departure from Vancouver was on the table.

“Honestly, it's unlikely at this point,” Boeser said on April 11, via Sportsnet. ““It sucks, it's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey, and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things.”

Boeser has spent his entire career with the Canucks to this point. The veteran winger is one of the better players to wear a Vancouver sweater in recent memory. Unfortunately, it might be the end of the road for him in British Columbia if he reaches NHL Free Agency in 2025.