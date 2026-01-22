The biggest move the Vegas Golden Knights made during the offseason was their trade for Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs and his subsequent signing of a 9-year, $96 million contract. Prior to moving on to the Golden Knights, Marner had been a star with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner had played 9 seasons in Toronto and had been a game-breaking player in the regular season for the storied franchise. However, the Maple Leafs have fared poorly in the Stanley Cup playoffs, winning just two first-round series while Marner was with the team. After last year's loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round, it was clear that the Leafs were going to part with one or more of their core players, and Marner was dealt shortly after that loss to the Golden Knights.

Marner had his most potent scoring season last year in Toronto. He had 27 goals and 75 assists as he eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.

Marner has gotten off to a solid start in his first season with the Golden Knights. He has scored 12 goals and added 39 assists for 51 points in 48 games.

Marner, Golden Knights not sure what to expect in Toronto

The Golden Knights will be in Toronto Saturday, and it will be Marner's first time playing in front of his former fans. An ovation and a tribute video seems likely, but head coach Bruce Cassidy warns that it could be a more challenging return.

“Mitch will have to just be ready for what comes his way,” Cassidy said, per Anna Dua of Sportsnet. “I won’t have any strong message for him, I think he knows the city better than I do. Hopefully he plays well and the team plays well for him.”

Teammate Jack Eichel echoed Cassidy's thoughts, saying the team would be behind Marner and attempt to play their best game for him.

The Golden Knights are in Boston to play the Bruins Thursday night before they face the Maple Leafs.