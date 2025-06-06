The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a disappointing postseason where they fell to the Edmonton Oilers in five games in Round 2. Now, they hope to make an impact in NHL free agency and snag that player who could help them win the Stanley Cup again. If the Golden Knights' dream scenario in 2025 NHL free agency occurs, then they could be back in the Stanley Cup Final next season.

The Golden Knights have approximately $9.6 million in salary cap space. However, that has not stopped them before. This is the same team that famously moved cap space just to acquire Jack Eichel a few seasons ago. Now, they will attempt to work the same magic as they look to increase their chances of returning to hockey's ultimate series.

Some will always doubt Vegas and its ability to shine. Yet, the Knights almost always beat the house, even though the house usually wins. These are some dream scenarios that could possibly vault the Golden Knights back into contention.

Golden Knights sign Mitch Marner in NHL free agency

Mitchell Marner is the most valued of the NHL free agents on the market. Now, imagine a first line with Marner on the right side and Jack Eichel in the middle? It's terrifying for the rest of the NHL, but also a possibility.

There has never been a more coveted player among NHL free agents in recent years. Ultimately, Marner could be out of their price range, at approximately $13 million a season. But the Golden Knights could always move a defenseman to increase cap space. Additionally, they could make more moves if they want to make the power move and get Marner.

While Marner is out of their reach right now, this team has proven in the past that they know how to get the star they want. Substantially, they could shock the world by finding a way to bring in Marner.

Vegas extends Jack Eichel to a cap-friendly deal

Of the Golden Knights' free agents, none is more worrying than the guy who will become one next season. Eichel is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season and is currently making $10 million per season. Extending Eichel would be a top priority this offseason, which could alleviate one of their concerns.

To do that, the Knights must make space and figure out a way to get the deal done. Eichel had another great season, tallying 28 goals and 66 assists over 77 games. As a result, he will command a major extension. Eichel is still 29 years old and in the prime of his career. Therefore, he will be a major contributor to the Vegas offense for a while if the team chooses to keep him around.

The ideal dream scenario for an extension would be a back-loaded contract where Eichel makes $11-12 million per season on a seven-year contract. This keeps him in Vegas for the foreseeable future and keeps one of the best centers in the NHL in Sin City.

The Golden Knights re-sign Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is one of the Golden Knights' free agents to reconsider re-signing. Overall, he was adequate while backing up Adin Hill, going 16-9-4 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

There are not many backup goalies on the NHL free agency market. Additionally, there aren't many with the starting experience that Samsonov has. The only other backup goalie on the market with similar credentials is Dan Vladar. The Knights could extend him for $3.5 million a season for two years to keep him on the strip.

Vegas adds scoring depth in NHL free agency

The Knights lost to the Oilers primarily due to their lack of scoring depth. Because of this, they were unable to keep up as Edmonton continued to score. It also did not help that the Knights had no one to effectively check Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

If the Knights want a depth scorer who can be a solid bottom-six forward, Jonathan Drouin is a solid option. He is only 30 years old and is coming off a season where he netted 11 goals and 26 assists, despite playing in just 43 games. Despite his injury history, Drouin has proven that he can contribute when he is on the ice.

Drouin won't be expensive, either, as the Knights could likely get him for $2.5 million per season. That would be fantastic value for a player who is capable of scoring 56 points, as he did during the 2023-24 season with the Colorado Avalanche. If the Knights can sign Drouin, they get a player who can put pucks in the back of the net and one who has plenty of playoff experience.