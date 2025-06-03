The Vegas Golden Knights could have a big decision concerning one of their key defenseman. Blueliner Nic Hague is set to become a restricted free agent when the NHL's new calendar year begins on July 1, and there seems to be the possibility that he could be moved by Vegas rather than re-signed to an extension contract, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“Speaking of Vegas, the Golden Knights have just over $9.6 million in salary cap space and a few decent holes to fill. Word on the street is they are entertaining calls on defenceman Nic Hague, who is set to become a restricted free agent July 1 and is due for a solid paycheck,” shared Pagnotta via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Hague, selected by Vegas in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft, will be arbitration eligible for the first time in his career, but as a pending restricted free agent, the Golden Knights can take their time to calculate their best move on the defenseman.

“We’ve got time with Nic Hague,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said (h/t Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal). “I think our players want to play here, so I don’t anticipate that being an issue, but I don’t know that.”

Article Continues Below

As further noted by Pagnotta, the Golden Knights have already started some talks about a potential trade involving the 26-year-old Hague, who won a Stanley Cup title with Vegas in 2023.

From Pagnotta: “Multiple sources indicated this week that Vegas has already started to engage in trade discussions involving Hague, who brings size, accountability and a championship pedigree to any club looking to strengthen their defensive corps. Several teams will be poking around, and this should be something to keep an eye on leading up to Draft weekend.”

The Golden Knights have a projected cap space of $9.6 million for the 2025-26 NHL season, but they also have other big decisions to make apart from Hague's situation.

Hague, who will be 27 years old in December, played in 28 games for Vegas in the 2024-25 NHL regular season and amassed five goals and seven assists for 12 points while posting an even-strength Corsi for percentage og 47.7.