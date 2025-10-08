The NHL world is buzzing about the steep discount Connor McDavid took to stay with the Edmonton Oilers. He tacked two years onto his deal at the same salary, $12.5 million, as his previous contract. That could have a ripple effect across the league as big-time extensions come up with the salary cap exploding. Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel said that the new McDavid contract won't have an impact on his upcoming extension, however.

“Jack Eichel said after practice Tuesday that Connor McDavid's deal in Edmonton will not impact what he's seeking in Vegas, that he doesn't have an extension yet but remains confident it will get done and he'll remain a Golden Knight,” Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reported.

The Golden Knights traded for Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. He was a key part of their Stanley Cup title in 2023 and had his best offensive season to date in 2024-25. Now, he is entering the final year of the $10 million AAV deal he signed in Buffalo.

Eichel has an expensive new teammate this season in winger Mitch Marner. Reports have surfaced that the Golden Knights are prepared to pay Eichel more than Marner's $12 million payday. McDavid's salary could become a negotiating piece for teams, but Eichel does not seem concerned about that.

McDavid's contract is one of the biggest discounts in NHL history, on par with Sidney Crosby's $8.7 million payday in his prime. Eichel and his representative should look at Kirill Kaprizov's $17 million payday as a closer comparison to what he could get. Even with Vegas' high salaries, they have been able to manage the cap and could fit Eichel in at any number.

Eichel starts his contract year with the Golden Knights at home on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings. While he is confident he will stay in Vegas, anything can happen.