As it was an insane game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, it ultimately resulted in the former's loss on Sunday afternoon, 35-31. It would be a meltdown by the Patriots against the Bills, as head coach Mike Vrabel speaks about how much of it was the officiating.

Vrabel would be on “The Greg Hill Show” after the loss to Buffalo, as when he was asked about the officiating in the game, he would admit that they had a “difficult show,” but he struggles with their “consistency.” He would point out how the Bills lead the league in offensive holds, but did not have any against the Patriots.

“They do have a difficult job. The consistency — sometimes I struggle with it,” Vrabel said. “I’ll say this: the Bills lead the NFL in offensive holds, and I’ll leave it at that. That would be hard for me to understand — how a team coming into the game leading, and that’s how they play, didn’t have one yesterday. So that’s hard for me to understand.”

While some could look at the comments made by Vrabel as an excuse for the team losing their 24-7 lead over Buffalo, which was erased as the game went on. However, Vrabel would be sure to say that the referees were not the reason they lost the contest.

“The officiating or the penalties weren’t the reason that we lost the game,” Vrabel said, via Andrew Callahan.

At any rate, New England is now at an 11-3 record, still first in the AFC East, as the team looks to get back in the win column as they take on the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.