The Milwaukee Bucks aren't throwing in the towel on Giannis Antetokounmpo quite yet, as the front office is reportedly attempting to make one more trade to convince him to want to stay long-term. While a team like the Atlanta Hawks has hinted at two untradeable assets for Antetokounmpo, another team, such as the Sacramento Kings, could be receiving calls from the Bucks about a potential move that doesn't invovle Giannis.

Talks about Kings guard Zach LaVine potentially heading to the Bucks have been discussed, according to The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

“The Athletic confirmed this week, they’ve done due diligence on the Sacramento Kings’ Zach LaVine recently [and have shown interest in him in the past],” Nehm reported. “At minimum, that revelation shows that with their backs against the wall, the Bucks might once again be willing to take a more sizable swing than just adding around the periphery as they search for solutions.”

Amid Antetokounmpo's calf injury, the Bucks have bide time, looking for a player to become available via trade, which is where the Kings come into play, as they've been reportedly open for trade talks.

However, the Bucks are somewhat restricted in maximizing their assets. After waiving Damian Lillard and signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal, the Bucks' best course of action to improve around Antetokounmpo is via trade.

“While Horst limited his team’s salary-cap space over the next five seasons with the decision to part ways with Lillard — the $112 million he was owed will be stretched across Milwaukee’s books for five seasons — the Bucks’ summer moves left their remaining first-round picks intact,” Nehm said. “But while Horst could move up to three first-round picks starting on draft night [when he could move the Bucks’ 2026 first-round pick], the team can only move one first-round pick at this year’s trade deadline.”

It'll be interesting to see how things play out for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, as their record has fallen to 11-16, which is the 10th best record in the Eastern Conference.

Is Zach LaVine a good pairing for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Could Kings' Zach LaVine be the pairing for Giannis Antetokounmpo that the Bucks are missing? The veteran guard has proven himself as a steady 20+ point scorer over the years. He would produce in the Bucks' offense, but would take the team to the next level? It's difficult to say.

We've seen different sides of LaVine — the good and the bad — of a score-first guard with questionable shot selection, playmaking abilities, and lackluster defense. Efficiency has always been LaVine's kryptonite for the promising scorer, but if you're the Bucks and Antetokounmpo has one foot out the door, your proverbial backs are against the wall.

Trading for LaVine is worth a shot.