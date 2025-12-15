Less than two months after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series, we are back. The Winter Meetings provided enough to chew on, especially with Pete Alonso leaving the New York Mets and joining the Baltimore Orioles. The first edition of the 2026 MLB Power Rankings is here, taking into account all of the moves of the offseason so far.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers have already made a big move, signing Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal. They spent big on the bullpen last year, and it was a catastrophe. While they were able to overcome it in October, Los Angeles could not afford another disastrous season from Tanner Scott. So in comes Diaz, to the two-time defending champions, as the highest-paid reliever of the offseason so far. The Dodgers stay at number one, and it will be hard to knock them off before the season begins.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Blue Jays already made a big commitment this season with Vladimir Guerrero Jr and doubled down before the Winter Meetings. Dylan Cease is headed north of the border on a seven-year, $210 million deal. The biggest contract of the offseason so far solidifies Toronto's rotation, which is also returning Shane Bieber after he opted into a final year. Bo Bichette remains a free agent, leaving a big question in the infield. Will he return to Toronto?

#3: Philadelphia Phillies (+4)

After another NLDS defeat, it seemed like the Philadelphia Phillies would be making some big changes this offseason. But their only move so far has been to keep things the same. Kyle Schwarber is back on a five-year, $150 million deal after finishing second in NL MVP voting. Will they keep the band together and re-sign Ranger Suarez as well? Or will things start to change now? The Phillies need a shake-up, but keeping Schwarber as a core piece was the right move.

#4: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Seattle Mariners were painfully close to their first-ever World Series appearance. But they fell just short. sending them into a pivotal offseason. They started it out by signing Josh Naylor to a five-year deal, and recently picked up reliever Jose Ferrer in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Seattle is setting up for an AL West defense, but they could use another bat. Eugenio Suarez is quietly available, but will they reunite the whole squad?

#5: San Diego Padres (+4)

The Padres are going through a lot this offseason, as a potential sale of the team is being considered by the Seidler family. If they go through with it, trading away salary will be the next step. Just one year after signing Nick Pivetta to a four-year deal, the Padres have the starting pitcher on the trade block. There are other pitchers available, including Freddy Peralta and maybe Tarik Skubal, but Pivetta could make a contender even better this winter.

#6: Milwaukee Brewers (-2)

The Brewers slide to number six despite not doing much this offseason. But at this point, a formula can be found. Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill are nearing the end of their contracts, meaning they will likely be traded this year. They already made one trade, sending outfielder Isaac Collins and reliever Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals for reliever Angel Zerpa. Could this be the first move of many for Milwaukee this winter?

#7: Chicago Cubs (-2)

Kyle Tucker is still available in free agency, but the Chicago Cubs have not been connected to him in the rumor mill. Despite the great season before an injury, the outfielder is likely parting after one year in Chicago. The Cubs have been connected to Japanese free agent Tatsuya Imai, who would be a nice addition to the club. But they are going to miss that bat in the middle of the order unless something comes out of nowhere before Spring Training.

#8: New York Yankees (-)

The New York Yankees have been eerily quiet so far this offseason. Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer, returning to The Bronx for one year. Brian Cashman is usually active at the Winter Meetings, but let the get-together go by without a major signing. New York has brought back Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, and Amed Rosario. Cody Bellinger is still out there, and landing either him or Tucker would transform this offseason.

#9: Detroit Tigers (-3)

There may be no team with more eyes on them than the Detroit Tigers. Tarik Skubal could be available in a trade that would shake up the entire sport. Meanwhile, Detroit has brought back Gleyber Torres on the qualifying offer and signed Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan to bolster the bullpen. Trading Skubal would send them flying down the MLB Power Rankings. But for now, they are a top ten team in the league.

#10: Baltimore Orioles (+15)

The Orioles spent all of 2025 tumbling down the MLB Power Rankings, landing at 25th after their dreadful season. But now, they have Pete Alonso, who will transform the middle of their lineup. They also traded for outfielder Taylor Ward in a bizarre trade, but one that will help the offense. It is time for Baltimore to sign a pitcher, which could come in to form of Imai or Framber Valdez.

#11: Houston Astros (+2)

The Astros have been quiet this offseason, making just one trade that brought in Nick Allen from the Atlanta Braves. With Valdez likely out the door, there will be significant questions about their rotation on Opening Day. Pair that with a lingering Tommy John recovery for Hayden Wesneski, and the pitching is clearly the weakness in Houston. If the Astros took a big financial swing, it would be a surprise at this point.

#12: Boston Red Sox (-1)

You'd be hard-pressed to find a trade or a free-agent signing that the Red Sox are not connected to. Whether it's Ketel Marte, an Alex Bregman reunion, or Michael King, Boston is fishing in a lot of ponds. They put together a solid season last year on the backs of Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony. Now, they are looking to surround them with talent. But they already struck out on Alonso, which has New Englanders nervous that Boston will go home empty-handed.

#13: Cleveland Guardians (-3)

The Guardians came back and stole the AL Central from the Tigers late in the season. But the house has crumbled around them since. Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are still tangled in the gambling allegations and likely won't be joining the team anytime soon. And now, Steven Kwan is a hot name in the trade market. Cleveland won't give Kwan a long-term extension, and they'll look to replace him through the prospect pipeline.

#14: Texas Rangers (+1)

The Texas Rangers traded away Marcus Semien, getting outfielder Brandon Nimmo in return from the New York Mets. That should help their offense, which was a significant problem in 2025. According to reports, they would have to be blown away to trade Corey Seager, which is the right mindset to be in. The Rangers had the best pitching staff in the league last year, but need to improve their offense to compete in the AL West.

#15: New York Mets (-1)

The Mets have been the story of the offseason, but not in a positive way. The Nimmo-Semien trade had many shaking their heads from a New York perspective. Then, they lost Diaz and Alonso during the Winter Meetings. David Stearns had all of the heat on him, so he made a signing. Jorge Polanco is due $40 million over the next two years after signing a deal with the Amazins. Original reporting indicated Polanco could be the answer at first base, a position he has played once in the pros. The Mets have all the money in the world, but it feels like they don't know how to spend it.

#16: Atlanta Braves (+4)

The Atlanta Braves have shot back up the MLB Power Rankings after a disastrous 2025 season. Despite not making too many significant moves, their roster on paper looks strong once again. They have bolstered the bullpen significantly, bringing in Robert Suarez and bringing back Raisel Iglesias. They picked up Mauricio Dubon from the Astros and signed Mike Yastrzemski in free agency as well. The Braves are adding around the edges for one more run with their core. But will it work?

#17: Cincinnati Reds (-5)

The Cincinnati Reds went all-in on one free agent this year. Their offer for Ohio native Kyle Schwarber fell just short, as he went back to the Phillies. Now, they have to find a different way to supplement their young core, which is a necessity this offseason. Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt, and Michael Conforto would be good low-price additions. But if the Reds want to spend that Schwarber money, they should swing for Cody Bellinger or make a trade for Ketel Marte.

#18: San Francisco Giants (-2)

The Giants have not brought in the pitcher that many assumed they would early in the offseason. Justin Verlander is a free agent after a solid season in San Fran, but a different veteran could be coming over. Max Scherzer is a long-time friend of new Giants manager Tony Vitello, which could lead to the Hall of Famer joining the club. The offense is expensive with Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. Can they put together a playoff-caliber season, finally?

#19: Kansas City Royals (-2)

The Kansas City Royals dished out another extension to solidify their young core. Third baseman Maikel Garcia signed a five-year extension with a club option for a sixth year. They have not been known to spend big money, but Garcia joins Bobby Witt Jr on long-term deals in KC. Plus, Seth Lugo is sticking around. The AL Central does not have a world beater, so don't rule out a strong season from Kansas City.

#20: Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

The Arizona Diamondbacks started last season in the top ten of the MLB Power Rankings. That team had Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, a healthy Corbin Burnes, and Ketel Marte. The 2026 Snakes won't have at least the first three, but may not have all four. Just eight months after extending Marte, he is a hot name in the trade market. Locker room discontent is reported to be the reason, even though Arizona has missed the playoffs twice in a row as well. Burnes underwent Tommy John surgery early in the season, so the hope is that he returns early in this season.

#21: Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

The Tampa Bay Rays are headed back to St Petersburg in 2026, as Tropicana Field is repaired after hurricane damage closed it for the 2025 season. That's a big addition for Tampa, even though they did not struggle with rain at Steinbrenner Field as much as many thought they would. On the field, the Rays have not done much this offseason. They may trade Brandon Lowe, which would seriously hamper their already poor offense.

#22: Miami Marlins (-1)

The Marlins made some strides forward in 2025 with their young core both on the mound and in the batter's box. But now, they are shopping around two of those key pitchers. If Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara are moved this offseason, it will be a huge step backward for the Fish. They did bring in Christopher Morel to play first base, which is a relatively new position for him.

#23: Athletics (-)

The Athletics were one of the better offenses in the league last year with Nick Kurtz, Lawrence Butler, and Brent Rooker mashing homers. Their pitching staff left a lot to be desired, even after signing Luis Severino. Those facts may be connected, as they played their home games in a minor-league park in dry desert air. Their only move so far has been signing Mark Leiter Jr, which won't move the needle enough.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels made a great trade by dealing Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez back in November. They gave up an outfielder about to hit free agency for a pitcher under team control through 2029. Injuries are a big concern for Rodriguez, but he could be a great reclamation project for the Halos. Anthony Rendon's time in LA may be over, as retirement rumors have bubbled up. The Angels have a new manager, Kurt Suzuki, on a one-year deal. It's a weird time in Anaheim.

#25: St Louis Cardinals (-3)

The St Louis Cardinals have already started tearing down the roster under new president Chaim Bloom. Sonny Gray was traded to Bloom's old team, the Boston Red Sox. Now, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado are up next, with both almost certainly getting moved. Donovan has suitors out there in the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants. Arenado has a no-trade clause that he enacted last year and could again. The only question for this offseason is how much Bloom can get for their veterans.

#26: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

Raise the banners! Fly the flags! The Pittsburgh Pirates offered a free agent a multi-year contract! They didn't get Kyle Schwarber, but that's something…right? The Buccos did make a trade for Red Sox outfield prospect Jhostynxon ‘The Password' Garcia that could improve their offense. But they need to provide more offensive support for Cy Young winner Paul Skenes than just Garcia. If there is a 2027 work stoppage, blame the Pirates for not being competitive, not the Dodgers for trying to win.

#27: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins are one of the sellers this offseason, with Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan, and Pablo Lopez all reportedly available. Now, there are reports that Minnesota is going to keep all three players. But after their fire sale at the trade deadline, anything is possible. The Twins ownership is not going to sell the team, which means they won't be in on the top players in free agency. They brought in first baseman Josh Bell for $7 million, which is a stopgap move. But is there anything they can give the fans this holiday season?

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Washington Nationals are under new leadership this offseason, with GM Paul Toboni and manager Blake Butera. That means the pieces from the last regime could be on the way out. That includes Mackenzie Gore and CJ Abrams, who were both pieces from the Juan Soto trade. This could go one of two ways: it either creates a great trade tree that puts Washington back in the World Series or ends with Washington trading Soto for nothing. It's a risk, but the new management is willing to take it.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The Chicago White Sox have not done much this offseason, but could trade Luis Robert Jr before camp opens. It is a tale as old as time with the centerfielder, who put together another disappointing season in 2025. The Mets have been connected to Robert, but the White Sox likely won't get their hands on New York's top prospects. Can the Southsiders keep leveling up after their dreadful 2024 season?

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Colorado Rockies made an intriguing hire this offseason, bringing in Paul DePodesta to be their president. Of Moneyball fame, DePodesta was with the Cleveland Browns before taking the Colorado job. Send all the Jonah Hill memes you want, but if this works, DePodesta may truly be a miracle worker. Colorado has no elite MLB talent and a subpar prospect pipeline. But we know that DePodesta will find guys who get on base. Will that be enough?