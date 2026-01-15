One of the biggest storylines for the NHL in the 2025 offseason surrounded the future of Mitch Marner. Ultimately, Marner would move from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade. On Thursday night, Marner is set to face his former team for the first time, and the former Leaf has broken his silence about the game.

“Been trying to just focus on our games, focus on who we're playing and the next opponent. I'm sure on the plane ride home it's going to hit more that that's (Thursday) night, and I don't think I got to look at it any different. Just look at it as another hockey game and just try to go out there and do my thing,” Marner said late Wednesday night following the Golden Knights' 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Marner was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs. After finishing a third season with the London Knights of the OHL, he took his talent to the pro ranks, joining the Leafs for the 2016-17 season. Marner had immediate success, amassing 61 points in his rookie campaign. He would go on to have tremendous success in his nine seasons in Ontario.

The forward enjoyed seven seasons of 20 or more goals, with two of 30 or more. He also surpassed 90 points four times, including a career high of 102 in 2024-25. Now, he has to face the team he had that success with, and some friends he made in Toronto.

Article Continues Below

“I mean, I'm still obviously very good buddies with a lot of them, so I've checked in with them and just see how they're doing, how their families are doing,” Marner said. “Talked to them over Christmas and holidays. Like I said, got really close with a lot of them there, and they're like brothers. But, yeah, hasn't been too much talk about hockey really.”

Marner will be helped by his teammates, who have experience playing against a team they spent multiple years with. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Tomas Hertl have all had that adventure before. Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes their experience will only help Marner.

“I think the guys in the room will be able to walk him through it,” Cassidy said. “Mark Stone went through it with Ottawa. Jack's gone through it in Buffalo. … There's lots of guys he can bounce ideas off. For me, it's another game. We'll use him like we usually do, and hopefully get him a few extra shifts here and there, because I'm sure he's going to be highly motivated.”

The Golden Knights are now 22-11-12 on the campaign, and currently on a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are now 23-16-7, and climbing back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference in their first season without Marner.