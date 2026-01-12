Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl stole the show on Sunday, recording his first-ever five-point game (two goals, three assists) in a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Since joining Vegas at the 2024 trade deadline, the 32-year-old had gone up against his former team six times, racking up four goals and three assists, but he'd never scored more than two points in a game.

“I don't know. Sometimes you feel even better, and then you end up with an apple or something,” Hertl said after the game. “Sometimes [it] just goes your way. I'm just happy about my game.”

Hertl played a starring role as the Golden Knights picked up their fourth consecutive win. His first assist came on Pavel Dorofeyev's first-period power-play goal, followed by a power-play tally of his own in the second period, converting a rebound from Dorofeyev. Hertl then added two more primary assists on Zach Whitecloud’s late-second-period goal and Shea Theodore’s empty-netter, before finishing the night with his second goal on a one-timer from Dorofeyev in the third period. This five-point outing tied the franchise record for most points in a single game and was his 10th multi-point game of the season.

Jack Eichel opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first period, netting his 300th point with Vegas. Eichel scored a second goal in the second period for his third straight multi-goal game of the season and moved into fourth place in franchise history for career multi-point games with 17. By recording a goal and two assists, Dorofeyev achieved his seventh multi-point game of the season. Mark Stone contributed three assists, extending his point streak to eight games and earning his 11th multi-point performance of the season.

Article Continues Below

The Golden Knights' depth was on display as nine players tallied points. Noah Hanifin collected two assists, while Zach Whitecloud, Ivan Barbashev, and Shea Theodore also contributed offensively. Vegas scored seven goals in back-to-back games against San Jose and remains undefeated in regulation at SAP Center against them this season.

In goal, Carl Lindbom made 18 saves on 20 shots, earning his second career NHL win after starting for the first time since late November.

The Golden Knights hold a 21-11-12 record and have swept the season series against the Sharks for the third consecutive year. Their next challenge comes on Wednesday when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.