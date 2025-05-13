Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers erupted in controversy after a heated moment involving Oilers forward Evander Kane and Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill.

With 6:57 remaining in the first period, Adam Henrique scored his second goal of the game, giving the Oilers a 2–0 lead. Immediately after the goal, Kane barreled into Hill, sending the Vegas goalie sprawling onto the ice. The incident sparked outrage from the Golden Knights, both on the ice and on social media.

The Golden Knights' official Twitter account wasted no time in expressing their frustration, posting: “Can't tell if the Oilers are trying to score goals or physically attack our goalie. Unfortunately, they did both there, and it's 2-0.” The tweet quickly gained traction, fueling an already intense rivalry between the two teams.

On the ice, Hill did not take the hit lightly. He responded with a punch to Kane, igniting a scrum that saw players from both sides jump into the fray. Tensions flared as referees struggled to separate the two sides.

Kane, for his part, defended his actions after the game, claiming he was pushed into Hill by a Vegas defenseman. “It's tough to avoid contact when you're getting cross-checked into him,” Kane explained post-game. “We want to go there hard and play within the rules and not have goals disallowed, so that's important.”

Despite the physicality, the Oilers stayed focused and continued to apply pressure. In the second period, Kane added to his impact by scoring his fourth goal of the playoffs, assisted by Connor McDavid. McDavid's assist extended his playoff point streak to eight games, showcasing his consistency as the Oilers' offensive leader.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was a wall in the net, stopping all 23 shots he faced to secure his first shutout of the 2025 playoffs.

The Oilers' 3–0 win gave them a commanding 3–1 series lead, pushing the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination. For Vegas, the frustration was evident, with players and staff vocal about what they felt was targeted aggression toward Hill.

Game 5 now shifts back to Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights will need to regroup if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The added tension from Game 4 is sure to spill over into the next matchup, making it a must-watch showdown. With tempers flaring and the stakes higher than ever, all eyes will be on Adin Hill and Evander Kane as the series continues.