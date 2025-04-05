The Vegas Golden Knights still sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a healthy lead, but they've been struggling as of late, losing back-to-back games to the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets. Thursday's defeat to the Jets was worrisome considering they had a backup goaltender in between the posts instead of Vezina Trophy favorite Connor Hellebuyck.

Still, the Golden Knights couldn't score a single goal, losing 4-0. Following the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted there's a sense of concern right now.

Via The Score:

“I'm concerned,” Cassidy said. “This isn't a one-off. We should be prepared to play with them.”

“Rarely do I talk to the guys after the game,” Cassidy said. “It's just an emotional moment. This is just more of an honest assessment of where we are with the Western Conference lately. I thought we did very well against them early in the year. We've got to get that part of our game in order, the style of play we need to play to excel to get to where we want to go.”

The Golden Knights had won six straight before dropping their last two. The Oilers also had their No. 2 in net in Calvin Pickard a few nights ago and Vegas only scored twice on him. The Pacific leaders were down bad by the second period on Thursday against Winnipeg, who are a potential threat to a Stanley Cup appearance.

The Jets had a 3-0 lead in the second, and the Golden Knights honestly didn't create many clear-cut chances. Vegas hasn't played well against the Los Angeles Kings, who are right below them in the standings. The Oilers have also had success versus them.

“You feel sorry for yourselves or you pick yourself up off the mat and get back to work,” Mark Stone said. “We're not going to roll over. We're going to learn from these games. I think our team will bounce back and get ourselves ready to go.”

The Golden Knights have an opportunity to respond on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.