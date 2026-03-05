The Houston Astros might have to pivot to start the season after Jeremy Peña sustained an injury in the World Baseball Classic. Now, Pena is meeting with a specialist after his WBC injury, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña is set to meet with a hand specialist on Thursday afternoon after he was removed from Wednesday's exhibition game between the Dominican Republic and the Detroit Tigers,” McTaggart wrote.

Peña suffered the injury when he was fielding a hard-hit ground ball by Wenceel Perez in the top of the third inning. After making the throw to get the out at first base, he was seen looking visibly uncomfortable. Peña remained in the game for the latter half of the inning and struck out before exiting.

Peña was set to start at shortstop for the Astros once again. Now, there are questions about when he will be available to play. Peña attempted to convince Dominican manager Albert Pujols to allow him to stay in the game. But the former slugger made the safe decision to remove him.

Peña is one of three Astros who are participating in the WBC. With his injury, it could alter the Astros' plans. If Peña is to miss time, they might move Carlos Correa to shortstop and have Isaac Paredes at third. The Astros were fielding offers for Paredes, but that might change if Peña is not available for Opening Day.

The Astros will know more about the extent of Peña's injury after he gets it checked. Until that happens, there will be some questions about his availability and what direction they might need to take.