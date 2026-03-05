The Ohio State football program has watched a great deal of talent walk out the door and declare for the upcoming NFL Draft this offseason. The Buckeyes are currently looking for ways to bounce back after their surprising college football playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the quarterfinal round this past season.

Many expect that the Buckeyes will have four picks in the top ten of the first round of the draft, and recently, draft expert Matt Miller of ESPN broke down where he ranks those players.

First up on the list was safety Caleb Downs, who previously transferred to Ohio State from the University of Alabama, and whom Miller projected as the number three prospect in the draft.

“His physicality, speed and ability to take away top offensive players made him critical to the Buckeyes' elite defense. Comparing Downs to Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu might feel extreme, but they have similar range and explosiveness,” wrote Miller.

Immediately following Downs were linebackers Arvell Reece and Sonny Styles, who were ranked at numbers four and five, respectively.

“A hybrid defender who plays linebacker and edge rusher, there are obvious comparisons to Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter,” Miller wrote about Reece.

Meanwhile, he added that “Styles fits the mold of the long, fast versatile linebacker prospect who is regularly drafted in the first round. His speed, length, power in his hands and range jump off the tape. And as a former safety, Styles knows how to turn and move in coverage, too.”

Finally, rounding out the list of Buckeyes in the top ten was wide receiver Carnell Tate, who joins a long lineage of Ohio State receivers viewed as premium draft prospects.

“Tate's penchant for sitting in space and picking up tough yards makes him a pro-ready WR1,” noted Miller.

Overall, it seems that the Buckeyes will be well-represented, to say the least, in Pittsburgh at the draft next month.