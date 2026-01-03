Going into 2026, the busted-up New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a familiar, albeit uncomfortable, position. However, though sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, there is no scent of surrender in the Smoothie King Center. According to interim coach James Borrego, a determined sense of resolve hangs in the air around Zion Williamson and Derik Queen.

Despite the daunting climb ahead, the team’s singular focus remains on fighting their way into the NBA’s Play-In Tournament conversation.

“It's our mindset right now. We've been in this place before,” Borrego noted. “We've found our way out of it. We've just got to keep plugging away, keep chopping, keep working. There is not a lot of practice time here, so it's going to come through shootarounds and film. It's a busy month. There are not a lot of breaks here.”

Borrego alluded to a uniquely New Orleans challenge along with the hectic schedule. Mardi Gras celebrations will effectively shut down the team’s home base for a month, forcing a grueling stretch of travel. Beginning after a January 6 showdown with Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers, which will be a raucous nightcap to a day featuring four major parades, the Pelicans (8-28) will embark on a 12-game road trip against just six home games.

Article Continues Below

They’ll board a plane for Atlanta immediately after the Lakers game, a fitting start to a hectic schedule that offers little room for error or behind-the-scenes refinement. Tactical adjustments are secondary to the cultural ones, though. In the face of mounting losses and a road-weary future, maintaining the team’s spirit is Borrego's most pressing priority.

“The number one thing is stay together, keep our heads up, our spirits up, and keep fighting. That's the biggest thing,” Borrego insisted. This group has not dropped the sword, can't drop the sword. We've got to keep fighting, keep believing, and come back to work tomorrow.”

In a Western Conference where the bottom of the Play-In picture remains fluid, the Pelicans understand that a modest surge could quickly change the conversation. The margin is slim, the calendar is cruel, and the environment will be anything but calm over the next month.