For the second consecutive offseason, Georgia Tech is losing a key starting receiver to the college football transfer portal. After two seasons in Atlanta, sophomore Isiah Canion will look to exhaust his eligibility elsewhere.

Canion appeared in all 12 regular season games for the Yellow Jackets, but he did not play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. He officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported.

After catching just six passes as a freshman, Canion broke out for Georgia Tech in 2025. The Warner Robins, Georgia, native was third on the team with 33 catches for 480 receiving yards. He also led the team with four receiving touchdowns, as his 6-foot-4 frame quickly became a favorite of quarterback Haynes King in the red zone.

As a former four-star recruit, Canion will immediately be one of the top receivers available in the portal. He received offers from Notre Dame, Duke, Auburn, Indiana, Florida State and Vanderbilt, among others, before committing to the Yellow Jackets.

Canion's decision came down to Georgia Tech and Notre Dame, making the Irish an intriguing candidate for his potential next team.

Canion excels in the classroom as much as he does on the field, which could also factor into his upcoming decision. The 19-year-old received offers from Stanford, Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania coming out of high school.

Canion is following the path of his former teammate, Eric Singleton, who also entered the 2025 college football transfer portal after two years at Georgia Tech. Singleton was the No. 1 receiver of the transfer class and committed to Auburn after an extensive recruiting process.

The move did not work out for Singleton, who saw his numbers decrease in his first year with the Tigers. Singleton took a back seat to breakout star Cam Coleman and only posted 534 receiving yards in 2025, nearly 200 fewer than he had in his final season with Georgia Tech.