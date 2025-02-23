The Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-3 on Sunday to win their second straight game since the international break. After an 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the Caps smoked a Stanley Cup contender Sunday. Alex Ovechkin secured his 32nd career hat trick in the Capitals' victory. How close is Ovechkin to breaking Wayne Gretzky's career goals record?

When his third goal sailed into an empty net, Ovechkin scored his 882nd career goal. That is 12 goals away from tying Gretzky and 13 away from breaking it. The Capitals have 24 games left, giving the forward plenty of time to get there this year.

That is the most high-profile record in hockey, with Gretzky having the record since March of 1994. With the third goal, Ovechkin did move into a tie for fifth for career hat tricks. Phil Esposito also has 32, Brett Hull has 33 in fourth place and now is in Ovechkin's sights. Mike Bossy is in third with 39, Mario Lemieux is second with 40, and Gretzky is blowing everyone out with 50.

The Capitals are having a resurgent season after a disappointing playoff exit last year. Their two wins this weekend have shot them into first place in the whole league, passing the Jets by one point.

The Capitals must keep Alex Ovechkin healthy for the playoffs

The Capitals are nearly guaranteed to make the playoffs at this point. While they have not officially secured a spot, falling out of the playoffs at this point would be a monumental collapse. So while the Capitals should want Ovechkin to break Gretzky's goals record on a great team this year, they must keep him healthy.

The Eastern Conference playoff race is murky and features a lot of mediocre teams fighting for the final spot. With a 13-point lead over the Florida Panthers for the number-one seed, the Capitals are paying attention to that race. Entering Sunday's action, the Detroit Red Wings held the spot after a 7-1-2 run before the break. While Washington is having a great season, anyone can pick them off in the first round especially if Ovechkin does not play.

On Sunday, Ovechkin looked like his younger self again, firing two goals past Calvin Pickard and the last one into the open net. The Capitals won because of it on Sunday and can continue to win as long as he stays healthy. Will they get him some secondary help at the March 7 trade deadline?