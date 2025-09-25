The Washington Capitals had a solid season last year, and they're looking to build on that and make a run to a championship. One key to their success will be Alex Ovechkin, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury. The question now is when he will return to the ice, and head coach Spencer Carbery wants to get him back for the final two preseason games, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

“Sort of what I have in my head is hoping to be able to get him into one road, one home exhibition game to give him two,” Carbery said Thursday. “Is it the be all end all for him to play two exhibition games? No, but that would be, I think, ideal world is he gets two games and he's ready to go for the start of the year.”

Ovechkin is going into his 21st season and the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed with the Capitals in 2021. He was recently asked if he knew this would be the final year of his career, and it doesn't seem like he's sure.

“I don't know. Do you know?” Ovechkin said. “I don't know if this is going to be the last or if (not). We'll see.”

Ovechkin had a strong season last year, and he did so by tying Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson for third in the NHL with 44 goals in 65 games. He also scored his 895th goal, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

The hope is that Ovechkin is able to return for a few games in the preseason before the Capitals open up the regular season. If he can come back playing like he did last season for the Capitals, they should once again be in the conversation for contenders in the league.