The Washington Capitals were one of the best teams in the NHL this past season. In fact, they finished second in the NHL in terms of standings points in 2024-25. Only the Winnipeg Jets had more than Washington. And their season ended exactly the same.

Neither team won the Stanley Cup in 2025. In fact, neither of them made it to the Conference Finals. The Capitals were eliminated in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes. It was the same fate for the Jets, who were taken down by the Dallas Stars.

The Capitals may feel better about their chances of competing this year, though. While the Jets remain a very good team, they lost some of their most important pieces. Washington, however, did not. Alex Ovechkin could be entering his final season with the team. But the core that earned 111 points last season remains firmly intact.

It's hard to imagine Washington refraining from roster tinkering for too long, though. Ovechkin's potential retirement looms large over the organization. And it could lead to the Capitals making a few moves to try and maximize their current window. With all this in mind, here are two potential trade candidates to keep an eye on entering the 2025-26 NHL season.

Trevor van Riemsdyk could be on the move

The Capitals have received solid service from veteran rearguard Trevor van Riemsdyk. He has spent parts of the last five seasons shutting down opposing offenses for Washington. In recent seasons, he has seen his offense reach some new heights, as well.

van Riemsdyk has scored 10 goals and 78 points in 319 games for Washington. The veteran rearguard has scored 20+ points in two of the last three seasons, including 2024-25. And he is not far removed from scoring a career-high seven goals. He's no power play quarterback, but there is more offensive ability here than meets the eye.

The Capitals have a very promising defenseman in Cole Hutson coming through the ranks. They will need to open up a roster spot for him sooner rather than later. Even though Hutson is a left shot, it's likely he begins his NHL career on the right side of the blueline in Washington.

van Riemsdyk is a free agent at the end of this season. As a result, his contract is a lot easier to move than others. It may be worth it for the Capitals to at least gauge his market throughout the 2025-26 season.

Capitals could make Hendrix Lapierre available

The Capitals had to be hopeful about Hendrix Lapierre following the 2023-24 season. The young forward has a rather impressive season, scoring eight goals and 22 points in 51 games that year. It seemed as if he was on the verge of a potential breakout campaign. Unfortunately, this did not pan out as envisioned.

The Capitals forward played just 27 games this past season. He did not score a goal, and managed just eight assists in that time. Lapierre also averaged less than 10 minutes a game when he did see the ice for Washington in 2024-25.

Things were different for the 23-year-old Gatineau native in the AHL, though. He scored at a point-per-game clip with the Hearshy Bears this past season. He showed the playmaking ability that made him a first-round pick in 2020.

Lapierre is only 23, but the Capitals are trying to win now. He may not fit with Washington's current group. However, there may be a rebuilding team out there willing to take a chance on him. And he could be available at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline as a result.