The St. Louis Blues forced Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Blues defenseman Cam Fowler scored a goal as part of a five-goal effort from St. Louis to chase Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the third time. On Sunday night, St. Louis takes on Winnipeg in an attempt to chase their Central Canadian rival from the postseason altogether.

Winnipeg's situation with Hellebuyck is the glaring storyline of this series. As mentioned, he was benched in this series for the third time. A goalie of Hellebuyck's caliber being benched once is newsworthy. For it to happen three times is unbelievable. This is a testament to the Blues' gameplan heading into the series, as Fowler explained on Friday night.

“We all know he’s a world-class goaltender and we have to make life as difficult on him as we can. That’s been something that we’ve tried to do and we’ve done a good job of it at home. But now we have to go on the road and try and recreate that again,” the Blues defender said, via The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Fowler has been one of the Blues best point producers in this series. He had his standout performance in Game 3. The Blues rearguard scored a goal and recorded five points as St. Louis won 7-2. Overall, he has two goals and 10 points through six games this postseason.

St. Louis has a daunting task ahead, though. Neither team in this matchup has won a game on the road. In Game 7, this trend will be put to the test. The ability to defend home ice is the defining trait of this series. Defending home ice could send one team through, while an inability to defend it could end one's season.

There is no better viewing in hockey than a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both teams have the talent to advance through to the second round. However, only one team will get the honor. Fans can tune into Game 7 on Sunday night at 7 PM Eastern Time on TNT in the United States.