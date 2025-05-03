The Winnipeg Jets had a chance to eliminate the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, goalie Connor Hellebuyck did not help out their cause in Game 6. Normally among the game's elite, Hellebuyck has struggled once again in the postseason. And the Jets goalie is hitting the showers early once again.

The Jets have benched Hellebuyck for the third time in this Blues series. Backup goalie Eric Comrie started the third period, as noted by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Hellebuyck, recently named a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP, allowed five goals on 23 shots in Game 6 against the Blues.

Winnipeg initially benched the star goalie in Game 3 of the series. Hellebuyck had allowed six goals on 25 shots, paving the way for Comrie to finish the game. The Jets backup played the final nine minutes of the game as St. Louis claimed a 7-2 victory.

Hellebuyck's leash was much shorter in Game 4. The Jets star allowed five goals on 18 shots in this contest. Comrie entered the contest once again, playing the final 17 minutes of Game 4. The Blues won this game 5-1, tying the series 2-2 before Game 5 back in Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck has cultivated a reputation for being an elite regular season goalie. At the same time, he is statistically one of the worst goalies in the league when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. For instance, the Jets netminder has saved the second-fewest goals above average (-14.81) dating back to the 2020 postseason, according to Evolving Hockey. This includes the 2025 playoffs.

The Jets and Blues are likely heading toward Game 7 in this series. This leaves Winnipeg in a position to make a difficult choice. Do they trust Hellebuyck again and see if the Hart finalist can figure it out? Or do they give Comrie a chance and see if the veteran journeyman can lead the Jets into the second round of the playoffs?