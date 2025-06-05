The Winnipeg Jets had a great season, finishing with the best record in hockey. Yet, everything fell apart in the Second Round with a loss to the Dallas Stars. There is a major chance that the Jets could have a nightmare scenario in NHL free agency this offseason. However, the Jets' dream scenario in 2025 NHL free agency would instantly make them contenders for the Stanley Cup.

This will be a very critical offseason for the Jets. Like other sports, the NHL moves quickly, and if teams don't constantly improve, they fall behind. The Jets are in a division with the Stars and the Colorado Avalanche. Likewise, they share a conference with the Edmonton Oilers, who are in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season.

Things could go very wrong for the Jets if they don't get things done. However, there is also a likelihood that things improve, and the Jets are right back to competing for the top spot in the Western Conference. These are the best possible dream scenarios for Winnipeg, and what it needs to do to accomplish them.

The Jets re-sign Nikolaj Ehlers to a cap-friendly deal

Nikolaj Ehlers had a solid season, despite missing 13 games, as he finished with 63 points across 69 games for the Jets. Now, his contract is up, and he is looking for a new deal. Let's consider the facts.

Ehlers is 29 years old and has been very productive during his time in Winnipeg. Yes, he averaged 0.913 points per game this season. That makes him very valuable, especially on the second line. However, this was not the first time he missed time with an injury. While Ehlers played a full 82-game slate in the 2023-2024 season, he only managed 45 games in the 2022-2023 season. The bottom line is that he missed time with ailments again.

Out of all the Jets' free agents, Ehlers is the most valuable. But the best dream scenario for Winnipeg would be to extend him to a cap-friendly deal. Ehlers is currently scheduled to make between $7.5 million and $8.5 million annually through NHL free agency. However, the dream scenario would be to keep him in Winnipeg for five years and $7.25 million annually. The Jets could justify this by highlighting how he has missed time often and has not always put up the same numbers.

Winnipeg gets a defensive upgrade through NHL free agency

The defense faltered in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Stars. Unfortunately, they just could not handle the pressure, especially on the road. That is why the Jets need a defensive upgrade through NHL free agency.

Article Continues Below

Matt Grzelcyk would be a good upgrade on the left side of the defense. Overall, he is a powerful skater who is also great at moving the puck. Grzelcyk also has a very high defensive IQ and would be a low-cost and low-risk option if the Jets were to pursue him. Winnipeg could extend an offer to him for around $3.8 million a season. Then, they could pair him with Neal Pionk.

The Jets strengthen their bottom-6 forwards in free agency

The Jets need to improve their bottom-six forwards. Unfortunately, this was a major weakness, especially in the series against the Stars. But there were also cracks in the foundation during the series with the St. Louis Blues.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Lowry were solid, but the rest were inconsistent. Thus, the Jets should pluck a solid player from one of the NHL free agents available. Connor Brown and Joel Armia would both be solid options. Notably, Brown is playing for the Oilers in the Stanley Cup and has been a great player for them. Armia has been solid for the Montreal Canadiens and has three short-handed goals on the penalty kill. He would be an exceptional weapon, and someone who could help the Jets prosper.

Winnipeg signs a good backup goalie

Connor Hellebuyck had a rough Stanley Cup Playoff after having an exceptional regular season that will win him the Vezina Award and could lead to a Hart Trophy nod as well. Ultimately, it seemed like the strain of playing so many regular-season games possibly wore him out. Hellebuyck played in 63 regular-season games, which tied Andrei Vasilevskiy for the most appearances in the NHL. Therefore, the Jets must find a reliable backup goalie.

Eric Comrie was his backup during the season. Before that, Winnipeg signed Kaapo Kahkonen before releasing him before the season started. The Jets need a reliable backup goalie who can replace Hellebuyck when he needs a break and help him be fresher for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dan Vladar would be a reliable backup goalie and has done well in his career with the Calgary Flames. If the Jets can secure a reliable backup goalie, it would benefit them in the long run and ultimately help them achieve their dream of a championship.