The Winnipeg Jets are coming off a season where they won the Presidents' Trophy Award. However, the second-round loss to the Dallas Stars left a bad feeling in the air, especially with an offseason with many questions to answer. Winnipeg has a few free agents to sort through, and this could be something that hurts them. The Jets' nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency involves losing one of their best players and failing to attract suitable replacements.

The Jets currently have four unrestricted free agents on the books, including a 60-plus point scorer. Likewise, they have three restricted free agents, including one emerging young talent who is coming into his own.

The Jets are hoping they can sort through all their free agents. Additionally,

The Jets lose Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers is an unrestricted free agent, and that is the biggest cloud hanging over Winnipeg's head right now. If they cannot re-sign him, it will be a huge mistake and put a significant hole in their offense. Ehlers was productive despite missing 13 games with injury, scoring 63 points in 69 games.

Ehlers also had five goals and two assists during the eight Stanley Cup playoff games he played. Unfortunately, he was not able to play every game, but still managed to contribute when he did.

His versatility has made him a very valuable commodity, especially on the second line. Additionally, he is only 29 years old and still has the potential to cause a lot more damage for Winnipeg if it chooses to retain him. Re-signing Ehlers should be the top priority. Yet, if they cannot agree to a deal, they must also be wary of other NHL free agents who want a big payday.

The Jets overpay for middle-six forwards

There are plenty of NHL free agents on the market. However, the Jets must avoid overpaying for free agents who offer middle-six production.

Some examples of middle-six forwards include Ryan Donato and Trent Frederic. While both are talented forwards, neither would give the Jets the jolt they need in secondary scoring. Therefore, overpaying for either player would be a huge mistake. If the Jets lose Ehlers, then they need someone who could replicate his production.

With Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor spearheading the first line, the Jets must find a suitable replacement for Ehlers if they cannot re-sign him or run the risk of turning into a one-line team. There is also the risk of not re-signing other players who could move up in the lineup.

Failing to attract unrestricted NHL free agents

The Jets have struggled to attract free agents in the past. Notably, Winnipeg is not the most popular Canadian city to play in, compared to Toronto or Edmonton. But with approximately $26 million of cap space, the Jets can figure something out and do what they need to attract players. Would someone like Mitchell Marner go to Winnipeg? That is something the Jets would like to happen, but history has proven otherwise.

The Jets fell short, losing in the Second Round. Yet, the exceptional regular-season play could convince free agents to come here. If the Jets cannot fill in any of the holes, specifically on the right side of the defense, it could spell trouble. Losing Ehlers would be bad. But not being able to attract any of the NHL free agents looking for a new home would be disastrous.

Losing Mason Appleton or any other restricted NHL free agents

Mason Appleton is one of those players who do all the little things right. He is currently on the third line and is an unrestricted free agent. Appleton finished the 2024-2025 season with 22 points in 71 games while on the third line. Additionally, he had seven assists in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Appleton is a very integral part of the penalty kill and does a good job on the ice while the stars are resting.

Vilardi is also a restricted free agent and is very important to the first line, especially his chemistry with Connor and Scheifele. The Jets must do everything they can to re-sign him. Amazingly, he went off for 61 points in 71 games, including six game-winning goals. If the Jets are to re-sign anyone, Villardi must be the top priority.

The Jets have two other restricted free agents that they must decide on. Overall, they must make critical decisions with their roster and decide who can help them get to the next stage. If they can find the right balance, they could avoid the nightmare scenario that could derail all the progress they made this season.