The Winnipeg Jets will hope to have a strong start to next season, but they'll be without one of their key players when the time rolls around, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry will be sidelined five to six months following hip surgery, according to the team,” Johnston wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lowry had a good season for the Jets this year, as he recorded a career-high total in goals, game-winning goals, and rating in 73 games, while also adding 18 assists and 34 points. In the playoffs, Lowry had four goals in 13 games, which included the win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round that went into double-overtime.

In his career, Lowry has totaled 273 points in 775 games. He'll be entering the final season of a five-year contract that he signed in 2022, which is worth $3.25 million annually.

With no Lowry to start next season, it will be interesting to see who steps up during his absence. Lowry brings a lot of things to the Jets on and off the court, but his leadership ability cannot be duplicated. At center, Lowry did it all for the Jets, and somebody will have to try and fill in for him as the season begins.

The Jets will need to look at alternate captains for the time being, and other players in the locker room will have to use their voice a little more than usual. As far as what they will do on the court, there's a chance that the coaching staff will shuffle the bottom-six forward group to fill Lowry's role at center.

The Jets are hoping to be competitive once again next season, and they have the team to make another playoff run while Lowry is sidelined. The hope is that they will be able to stay afloat and handle what's in front of them for the time being.