The Winnipeg Jets forced overtime in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues at the last possible moment. Cole Perfetti gave his team a chance to advance despite trailing 3-1 late in the third period. It took double overtime, but Jets captain Adam Lowry took full advantage of the chance Perfetti gave his team at the end of regulation.

The Jets cycled the puck around the ice in their offensive zone. It went behind the net before being distributed to defenseman Neal Pionk at the point. He rifled a shot that was tipped in front by Lowry. Lowry's deflection sent the puck past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and in the back of the net.

ADAM LOWRY IS YOUR #GAME7 DOUBLE OVERTIME HERO!! The @NHLJets have punched their ticket to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs thanks to their captain's overtime goal!!

The Jets had their backs against the wall for a good amount of Game 7. The Blues took a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period, in fact. Winnipeg did bring the score back within one in the second period. However, St. Louis regained its two goal lead before the end of the second thanks to Radek Faska.

Winnipeg pressed to save its season in the third period. Binnington kept the Jets at bay for most of the final regulation frame. Unfortunately, the dam broke late in the period. Vladislav Namestnikov scored with less than two minutes to go to make it a 3-2 game. And as previously mentioned, Perfetti scored to force overtime, allowing Lowry to clinch the series.

The Jets have advanced for the first time since the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Winnipeg has a tall task ahead of it in the second round, though. The Jets will face the Dallas Stars in the second round after Dallas eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 on Saturday night.