The Winnipeg Jets are preparing for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant all season long. And the Jets certainly hope this continues in the postseason. On Thursday against the Stars, fans saw a preview of what Hellebuyck is like when he's on top of his game.

The Jets cruised to a 4-0 win thanks to Hellebuyck's incredible play. He stopped all 25 shots on goal on Thursday night while his teammates did the rest. Forward Kyle Connor scored two goals to help Winnipeg claim another crucial two points.

This win is very significant in Jets history, as well. Hellebuyck now has 45 wins on the season, giving him the franchise single-season record. The Commerce, Michigan native has broken his own record, surpassing the 44 wins he posted in 2017-18. The Jets commemorated the achievement in a social media post after the game.

We can already hear the MVP chants 🗣️@Wawanesa | #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/iqQurlVZom — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hellebuyck's dominance is certainly something to behold. For instance, this is his eighth shutout of the year. This gives him more shutouts on the 2024-25 season than 27 teams in the NHL have this year, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger.

Furthermore, Hellebuyck leads the NHL in most goaltending statistical categories. Perhaps his most impressive feat comes when looking at Wins Above Replacement. The Jets goalie entered Thursday's game with a WAR of 7.7. The next closest goalie — Tampa Bay Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy — is worth 2.2 fewer wins than Hellebuyck in 2024-25.

This is nothing short of incredible for Hellebuyck. He has long established himself as the best goalie in the game. This season, he has made a strong case to at least be a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP. If this carries over to the postseason, he and the Jets could end their season by raising the Stanley Cup over their heads.