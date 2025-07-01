The Winnipeg Jets are adding depth to their offense. The Jets are trying to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and signed two forwards Tuesday to help them do that. Winnipeg reached deals with Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke, per TSN.

Both players are signing one-year deals with Winnipeg, for $1 million apiece. The Jets are rumored to be looking for as much talent as possible, heading into the next campaign. The Jets lost in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season to the Dallas Stars in six games.

Koepke spent this past season with the Boston Bruins. He posted 10 goals, while appearing in 73 games. The winger has spent just a handful of seasons in the NHL, as he also played a few seasons in Tampa Bay.

Pearson spent this past season in Las Vegas, playing for the Golden Knights. He also appeared in more than 70 games. Pearson posted 27 points. He brings a lot of experience, as the winger has appeared in 722 career NHL games.

The Jets finished the regular season in first place in the Western Conference's Central Division. Winnipeg posted 116 total points on the campaign.

The Jets need to find a way to finish in the playoffs

The Jets have made the playoffs frequently in the last several years. Winnipeg though just can't find a way to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. This past season, the Jets looked like a shoe-in to get into the final, as the team's offense was high-powered and efficient.

The Jets found a way to win 56 regular season games. Winnipeg still though couldn't get even to the Western Conference Final. The club bowed in the postseason to Dallas, who in turn lost to Edmonton in the conference final.

Koepke and Pearson are likely going to be used to offset the loss of other players, including Brandon Tanev. Tanev decided to sign with the NHL's newest team, the Utah Mammoth. The Jets do have veteran Jonathan Toews, who is making a triumphant return to the NHL.

Time will tell what other changes are made to the Jets roster, ahead of the next NHL season. Winnipeg is still looking for their first official Stanley Cup championship as a franchise. The team previously played in Atlanta, as the Thrashers.