The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to advance to the Second Round as they face the St. Louis Blues for Game 6 on Friday at the Enterprise Center. This is a potential elimination game as we continue our Stanley Cup odds series with a Jets-Blues Game 6 prediction and pick.

The Jets defeated the Blues 5-3 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their Best-of-7 First-Round Series. Significantly, they scored early thanks to a goal by Kyle Connor. Then, they would allow the Blues to tie it twice before finally getting that insurance goal. But this game would not be without consequences, as Mark Scheifele exited with an injury and might not play in Game 6.

Here are the Jets-Blues Game 6 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Jets-Blues Game 6 Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 5.5 (+128)

Under: 5.5 (-158)

How To Watch Jets vs. Blues Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and CBC

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The injury to Scheifele sparked anger among coaches, as there was debate over where he had been hurt. Now, they might have to endure without him, as the Jets try to close the Blues out.

Connor was excellent in this game, scoring one goal and two assists. Likewise, Vladislav Namestnikov added one goal and one assist, while Nino Niederreiter also had a goal and an assist. Mason Appleton was very efficient, contributing with three helpers. Adam Lowry had a goal to help the cause.

The offense converted on their opportunities, turning 26 shots into five goals. Furthermore, they accomplished this despite winning just 43 percent of the faceoffs. The Jets also struggled on the power play, going 0 for 2 on the extra-man attack.

Connor Hellebuyck has struggled in the playoffs, allowing three goals while making just 16 saves. At some point, the strong Vezina contender must start to play well and make the plays and saves needed to help the Jets win. Otherwise, they will lose, either to the Blues or to the team in the next round. The defense in front of him has limited shots. However, the few that have gotten past have made their way into the net. For what it's worth, the defense killed the only penalty they faced. Also, they leveled 44 hits and blocked 14 shots to help the Jets stay in the lead.

The Jets will cover the spread if Connor can generate some shooting chances and find ways to put more pucks into the net. Then, Hellebuyck must lock in and make the saves needed.

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

Cam Fowler has been exceptional in this series and added another assist in Game 5. Likewise, Colton Paryko had an assist to help the Blues stay in the game. Robert Thomas also had an apple to give the Blues a chance. Nathan Walker also had two goals. Unfortunately, Jordan Kyrou could not find the back of the net or even contribute with an assist. That must change for the Blues to win Game 6.

The Blues still only managed 19 shots at the net. Additionally, they could not capitalize on their chances despite winning 57 percent of the faceoffs. The Blues also whiffed on their one power-play chance.

Jordan Binington gave the Blues a chance to win, making 21 saves but allowing four goals. Overall, he was not terrible, but still needs to improve. The defense in front of him went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill while laying out 40 hits and blocking 18 shots.

The Blues will cover the spread if Kyrou can get the skates going and find ways to create some scoring. Then, the defense must prevent Connor from making big plays.

Final Jets-Blues Game 6 Prediction & Pick

Last season, three teams held a 3-2 lead in a Best-of-7 series with Game 6 on the road. Significantly, two of them won Game 6. Curiously, the Jets last held a 3-2 lead in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, against the Blues. The Jets failed to close that series out and would eventually lose in seven games. The Blues last trailed 3-2 with Game 6 at home in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they would lose in front of their fans.

Will history repeat itself? I think it will. The potential loss of Scheifele could have major implications and consequences. Also, the Blues have looked otherworldly at home. I think they flip the script again and take advantage of Hellebuyck's struggles. Therefore, I am rolling with the Blues to cover the spread at home.

Final Jets-Blues Game 6 Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-265)